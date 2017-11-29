2018 Lexus RX 350L and RX450hL Make LA Debut

First, let's get one thing straight: this isn't a long wheelbase model. Lexus just extended the rear of the body by 4.3 inches or 110mm to make room for a third row. As you might have noticed already, the shape of the tailgate and roof have been altered slightly to create the necessary headroom.Just like on most models of this type, you sit in a relatively claustrophobic world back there, with only small port windows. At least you have your own cupholders and climate controls! But where's the USB port?The standard configuration features a 40/20/40 bench that can easily be slid out of the way using conveniently placed levers. As you can see from the photos, the last five chairs are backed in carpet, so when they're all folded flat it looks like a flat floor. Optionally, you can have second-row captain's chairs on the 350L. They are standard for the RX 450hL.The powertrains are just as before with the RX 350L being powered by a 290-hp 3.5-liter V6 263 lb-ft (356 Nm) of torque and the RX 450hl running a hybrid combo good for 308-hp and short EV range.Pricing for the hybrid isn't available at the moment, but the 350L will be available soon from $47,670 with front-wheel drive or $49,070 for all-wheel drive.We're loving the wood trim. Is that bamboo? Base models get an 8-inch infotainment that's upgraded to a 12.3-inch one if you have navigation. However, we all know Lexus screens are a nightmare to use due to the mouse-thing. As for those looking for an enhanced aural experience, they can look forward to the available 835-watt, 15-speaker Mark Levinson Premium Surround System.