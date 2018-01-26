autoevolution
 

Lexus UX Could Make Surprise Appearance At 2018 Geneva Motor Show

26 Jan 2018, 18:06 UTC ·
by
The CT 200h was dropped from the U.S. lineup because of dwindling sales, so what does Lexus have in store as a successor? A crossover, of course! The newcomer, which will slot under the NX, will take inspiration from the UX Concept that was presented at the 2016 Paris Motor Show.
Car Magazine highlights that the entry-level utility vehicle hasn’t been confirmed for reveal, “but word is that a smaller Lexus crossover based on UX Concept is due” to arrive in March at the 2018 Geneva Motor Show. Despite the information presented in the report, chances are that Lexus will take its time about it, for it needs to get the UX right from the get-go.

But it’s coming, alright! Lexus president Yoshihiro Sawa confirmed at the 2017 Geneva Motor Show that the UX received the thumbs up for production, and that the wait won’t be long until we'll get to see the production-ready crossover in the flesh. Sawa’s stamp of approval is furthered by three trademarks (UX 200, UX 250, and UX 250h) the automaker filed in 2016.

A rival for the likes of the Audi Q2 and even the BMW X1, the Lexus UX is anticipated to share many of its oily bits with the Toyota C-HR, including the TNGA platform. Lexus is targeting younger buyers with the UX. By comparison, the average age of LS customers hovers in the 60s.

Broadening the brand’s audience is utmost necessary, which is the reason the CT-replacing model is a crossover and not a regular hatchback. Even though the styling will be toned down from the concept, it’s best to expect the Lexus UX to look like a spaceship on wheels. With added spindle grille, of course.

Pricing is another area that the UX needs to get done right. Lexus claimed that it doesn’t plan to go below $30,000 for its cheapest U.S.-spec model, and that’s a good thing considering the NX starts at $35,985. Competition is downright fierce, though, with the BMW X1 retailing from $33,900.
