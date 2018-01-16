autoevolution
 

Lexus LF-1 Is a Long-Nosed Flagship SUV Concept in Detroit

16 Jan 2018, 21:39 UTC ·
by
Remember the LF-LC coupe concept that previewed the LC 500 all those years ago. We think the production car looks even better, which is all the more reason to get excited about the LF-1 SUV design study being shown in Detroit right now.
"They're never going to make that. It looks too complicated and expensive to put into production. If the Germans can't do it, neither can the Japanese," you'll say. Except Lexus has already proven that wild 3D shapes are not a problem.

While there are plenty of cool-looking SUVs in production right now, none of them resemble the LF-1 Limitless. It's got a really long nose and the tail of a shooting brake. Cover up the bottom part, and you're looking at the Panamera, only sexier.

The design was carried out in-house at the California facility. The spindle grille evolves, stretching itself into a sizeable X pattern. Meanwhile, the headlights are part of a three-pointed star element that also touches the grille. Our favorite part? The massive fender flares at the back. Copper is a girly, iPhone-like color; we want to see the LF-1 in black.

On the other hand, the LF-1 seems to ignore its off-road side completely, and that's because it's more of a crossover than an SUV. Lexus already has a body-on-frame model, the LX, which is one of the few vehicles of its type. This is more like an LS on stilettos.

They are calling it a preview concept while intentionally omitting if the 1 Limitless is indeed a replacement for the LX 570, Lexus' current range-topper.

There are no powertrain details yet. Lexus says it could be anything from a hybrid to an electric vehicle. By 2025, every car the company makes will have some form of electrification. We can share the fact that this concept rides on a rear-drive chassis.

