2019 Volkswagen Jetta GLI and R Rendered

He also dreamed up a Jetta R model. If this were a European car, it would come with a 310 PS, 400 Nm 2-liter turbo and a 7-speed DSG gearbox... maybe even a manual. However, the new Jetta has been discontinued in the land that gave birth to it. Unfortunately, compact sedans aren't selling the way they used to. And that means the chance of a high-performance version being made are slim. But one can still hope, right?Five trim levels will be available, including a sporty-looking R-Line. But only one engine will be available. No, not the 1.8T, but a 1.4 turbo with just 147 horsepower. That means the Jetta is no different to an average Hyundai or Toyota rival.Our previous spyshots suggest that Wolfsburg is at least developing a successor to the GLI. And thanks to that MQB platform, it will receive the same 2-liter turbo engine as the Golf GTI.The official output should be 220-hp and 258 lb-ft of torque. That's terrible news for everybody who bought a Honda Civic Si or Hyundai Elantra Sport! The Jetta GLI just discontinued its manual gearbox option for the 2018 model year, and we don't see it coming back in the new generation. Only the base Jetta comes with a stick, which allows Volkswagen to keep things simple at its factory in Mexico. The odd thing is that while the regular models will have an 8-speed automatic, the GLI should still use a 6-speed DSG because it's sportier.Clearly, nobody knows what the new Jetta GLI looks like. But X-Tomi Design gave it his best shot, adding elements from the Golf sister car. The wheels look spot-on, but we're not so sure about the side intakes!He also dreamed up a Jetta R model. If this were a European car, it would come with a 310 PS, 400 Nm 2-liter turbo and a 7-speed DSG gearbox... maybe even a manual. However, the new Jetta has been discontinued in the land that gave birth to it.