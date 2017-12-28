Liberty Walk Lexus LC 500 Looks Like a Drifting Supercar

The famous Japanese tuner has already finished most of the work on this $100,000 V8 machine. However, it will take a little longer for the full reveal to happen.The point of the LW kit is obviously to widen the car and also give it a clear aftermarket touch. Nobody would ever think that this is the way the LC 500 left the factory. It's more like something out of the fantasy of a Need For Speed player.While brutal, the mods aren't hamfisted, working with the factory design to come up with a race car look. The front fender flares are an excellent example of this. They flare up towards the upper part, taper around the complex LED headlights and virtually disappear towards the door. This allows you to see how much wider the tires have become.There's obviously a chin spoiler, side skirts and a rear diffuser, something nearly every tuning project comes with these days. But attention-grabbing details also include the duck-tail spoiler over the trunk. The rear fenders have intakes at the front and cutouts at the back.The discreet factory exhaust system has been swapped for a set of Heat Blue titanium mufflers. As soon Fi Exhaust uploads a video of the screaming V8, and they will, it shall be shared with you guys via this story.This kit will work for both the V8 version and the LC 500h, which is a V6 hybrid. It can be ordered in FRP and CFRP, costing $13,380 and $19,440, respectively. On top of that, Liberty Walk is also asking $7,900 for the air suspension system. There's a wide selection of wheels available, as you can see from the photos.