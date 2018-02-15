autoevolution
 

Toyota Recalls Camry and Lexus Models Due to Risk of Fuel Leak

A rather limited, yet very disturbing recall has been announced by Japanese manufacturer Toyota on Thursday. The vehicles affected by the latest manufacturing hiccup are certain Toyota Camry, Lexus RC F, Lexus GS F and Lexus LC 500 models.
According to the official recall notice posted by Toyota, there is a possibility that the fuel pipes and the fuel hoses in the engine compartment were not properly connected during the assembly process for named cars models.

The affected vehicles are 11,800 model year 2018 Toyota Camry, and 9,900 model year 2015 - 2018 Lexus RC F, model year 2016 – 2018 Lexus GS F and model year 2018 Lexus LC 500.

More specifically, the cover of one of the two high-pressure fuel pumps the cars are equipped with could become damaged over time and lead to a fuel leak.

“This condition could lead to a fuel odor or fuel leak. A fuel leak in the presence of an ignition source could increase the risk of a fire,” says Toyota in a statement.

As usual in such cases, customers driving the affected vehicles will have to take their cars to Toyota dealerships for inspection and, if necessary, repairs. The fix means replacing both high-pressure fuel pumps with improved ones. All the cost of the inspections and repairs will be covered by the carmaker.

Owners will be notified of the recall via email by late March. Those unwilling to wait until then can verify if their vehicles are at risk by accessing Toyota’s Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) page, or that of the NHTSA.

This is the second recall posted by Toyota in less than two weeks, following the announcement made at the beginning of the month regarding a possible problem with the air bag systems on 49,000 2016 Prius and Lexus RX. As with this latest announcement, Toyota will begin notifying owners via email starting late March.
