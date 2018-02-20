2019 Lexus UX Production-Ready Crossover Teased with Massive Pointy Hips

The name is back, however, and this time it's plastered onto a vehicle that will have its official presentation at this year's Geneva Motor Show. Apart from falling more or less into the same category of a small to compact crossover, this new Lexus
UX seems to have very little in common with the 2016 version.
Well, we're basing our judgment on a single, very dark teaser image released by the Japanese premium manufacturer, as well as an even less revealing video, so we might be wrong. It does have the light strip that runs from one end of the vehicle's rear to the other - just like the concept -, so at least a few cues should still be there.
The overall shape, however, looks to be a lot more conservative, which suggests Lexus prioritized interior space over exterior funkiness. But given the brand's current signature spindle grille, don't expect the UX to be a discreet presence, despite its size. It'll compete against the likes of Audi
Q3, BMW X1 and Mercedes-Benz GLA (and probably GLB as well), so standing out might not be the worst idea - even if it's akin to an elephant putting on a tutu.
The funny thing about the UX is that it aims to replace the CT
hatchback which was discontinued due to poor sales. A niche carmaker such as Lexus can't allow itself underperforming models, so going for a crossover is clearly the safest choice in today's market.
Looking at the picture, you can tell this particular UX is a 250h model, but we already know Lexus trademarked two more names in the U.S. back in 2016: UX 200 and UX 250. That means we should expect three versions - two gasoline-powered and one hybrid - upon launch, with more possibly to come.
Not everyone appreciates the styling direction Lexus has gone in lately, but we can all agree it's pretty unique in the business. Whether the small crossover segment needed this kind of addition or not, only time will tell, but we doubt Lexus is eager to deal with another failure, so it's probably done its homework.