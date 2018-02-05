autoevolution
 

Lexus F 10th Anniversary Special Editions Go Official In Japan

5 Feb 2018, 11:17 UTC ·
by
The people who buy Lexus models, especially sedans such as the LS, are mostly senior citizens. In a bid to attract younger consumers to the brand, Lexus put together the F performance division in 2007 with the debut of the IS F. The automaker managed to make ends meet with this solution, but the best is yet to come for Japan’s equivalent to BMW M and Mercedes-AMG.
Previewed in October 2017, the F 10th Anniversary Special Edition of the RC F and GS F mark a decade since Lexus got serious about its sporting image. To this day, the V10-engined LFA supercar is regarded as king of the F hill, with the RC F and GS F next in the ranking. The F Sport specification, meanwhile, is the lowermost echelon of the F skunkworks.

The higher-ups and engineers at Lexus all expressed interest in a successor for the LFA, though nothing has been decided in this regard. In the near future, the LC F will serve as the next best thing after the LFA, with reports suggesting twin-turbo V8 firepower for the luxurious grand tourer.

As for the RC F and GS F, these bad boys rely on the naturally aspirated V8 found under the hood of the LC 500. In both applications, the 5.0-liter develops 477 metric horsepower and 530 Nm of torque. Connected to an 8-speed automatic transmission, the engine is left untouched in the F 10th Anniversary Special Edition models, offering the same output as ever.

Painted in Matte Mercury Gray Mica and equipped with 19-inch BBS 10-spoke forged aluminum wheels, the anniversary editions also benefit from blue-painted brake calipers and lots of carbon fiber here and there. The interior is another place where blue is at home, from the shift knob to the leather upholstery. The finishing touch comes in the form of the titanium exhaust system, which is almost 15 pounds lighter than the standard setup.

Exclusive to Japan, the anniversary RC F and GS F will be built in limited numbers: 35 and 25 examples, respectively.
