Toyota Recalls Prius, Lexus on Airbag Issue

Japanese manufacturer Toyota announced on Wednesday it is recalling approximately 49,000 2016 Prius
and Lexus
RX vehicles, as well as 2015 - 2016 Lexus NX vehicles due to a problem it discovered in the vehicles' airbag systems.
The recall notice says “the involved vehicles have air bag systems where an open circuit could be created over time.”
When this happens, “the air bag warning light will illuminate, and the side and curtain shield air bags and/or front air bags may not deploy. Air bag non-deployment could increase the risk of injury to the occupants in the event of a crash,”
says Toyota in a statement.
Toyota will begin notifying owners via email starting late March. The fix is a simple one and involves identifying the serial number of the sensors and replace them with new ones, if necessary. As usual, the inspection and repair will be done at no cost to the owners.
The recall on the models mentioned above has been announced by Toyota, but some sources say the recall might be much more significant and involve as much as 645,000 vehicles worldwide. Aside for the Prius and Lexus, several other models might have the same glitch: Alphard, Vellfire, Sienta, Noah, Voxy, Esquire, Probox, Succeed, Corolla, Highlander, Levin, and Hilux.
Although apparently not related to the massive Takata
defective inflator and propellant devices that may deploy improperly in the event of a crash, just the mentioning of an-airbag related recall is enough to raise suspicions.
Takata, one of the world's biggest of airbag systems, first identified and reported the problem in 2013, saying the issue affected six car makes. As time went by, it became clear that Takata had no idea how many other vehicles and brands were affected.
Some 42 million vehicles in the United States alone reportedly have this problem, becoming the largest automotive recall in U.S. history.