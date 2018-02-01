autoevolution
 

Toyota Recalls Prius, Lexus on Airbag Issue

1 Feb 2018, 14:19 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Recalls
Japanese manufacturer Toyota announced on Wednesday it is recalling approximately 49,000 2016 Prius and Lexus RX vehicles, as well as 2015 - 2016 Lexus NX vehicles due to a problem it discovered in the vehicles' airbag systems.
21 photos
Spyshots: 2019 Prius Plus Test Mule Is More Like a Prius SUVSpyshots: 2019 Prius Plus Test Mule Is More Like a Prius SUVSpyshots: 2019 Prius Plus Test Mule Is More Like a Prius SUVSpyshots: 2019 Prius Plus Test Mule Is More Like a Prius SUVSpyshots: 2019 Prius Plus Test Mule Is More Like a Prius SUVSpyshots: 2019 Prius Plus Test Mule Is More Like a Prius SUVSpyshots: 2019 Prius Plus Test Mule Is More Like a Prius SUVSpyshots: 2019 Prius Plus Test Mule Is More Like a Prius SUVSpyshots: 2019 Prius Plus Test Mule Is More Like a Prius SUVSpyshots: 2019 Prius Plus Test Mule Is More Like a Prius SUVSpyshots: 2019 Prius Plus Test Mule Is More Like a Prius SUVSpyshots: 2019 Prius Plus Test Mule Is More Like a Prius SUVSpyshots: 2019 Prius Plus Test Mule Is More Like a Prius SUVSpyshots: 2019 Prius Plus Test Mule Is More Like a Prius SUVSpyshots: 2019 Prius Plus Test Mule Is More Like a Prius SUVSpyshots: 2019 Prius Plus Test Mule Is More Like a Prius SUVSpyshots: 2019 Prius Plus Test Mule Is More Like a Prius SUVSpyshots: 2019 Prius Plus Test Mule Is More Like a Prius SUVSpyshots: 2019 Prius Plus Test Mule Is More Like a Prius SUVSpyshots: 2019 Prius Plus Test Mule Is More Like a Prius SUV
The recall notice says “the involved vehicles have air bag systems where an open circuit could be created over time.” When this happens, “the air bag warning light will illuminate, and the side and curtain shield air bags and/or front air bags may not deploy. Air bag non-deployment could increase the risk of injury to the occupants in the event of a crash,” says Toyota in a statement.

Toyota will begin notifying owners via email starting late March. The fix is a simple one and involves identifying the serial number of the sensors and replace them with new ones, if necessary. As usual, the inspection and repair will be done at no cost to the owners.

The recall on the models mentioned above has been announced by Toyota, but some sources say the recall might be much more significant and involve as much as 645,000 vehicles worldwide. Aside for the Prius and Lexus, several other models might have the same glitch: Alphard, Vellfire, Sienta, Noah, Voxy, Esquire, Probox, Succeed, Corolla, Highlander, Levin, and Hilux.

Although apparently not related to the massive Takata defective inflator and propellant devices that may deploy improperly in the event of a crash, just the mentioning of an-airbag related recall is enough to raise suspicions.

Takata, one of the world's biggest of airbag systems, first identified and reported the problem in 2013, saying the issue affected six car makes. As time went by, it became clear that Takata had no idea how many other vehicles and brands were affected.

Some 42 million vehicles in the United States alone reportedly have this problem, becoming the largest automotive recall in U.S. history.
Toyota Prius Toyota recall airbag recall Prius Lexus
Elon Musk Is Not the Manipulative Mastermind Everyone Takes Him for These Days Euro NCAP Testing Procedures Explained Coolest Obscure Mercedes-AMG Models in HistoryCoolest Obscure Mercedes-AMG Models in History
Who's Your Number One? NHTSA and IIHS Crash Test Scores Explained Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Shell Angry at Bans on Fossil Fuel-Burning Cars Because of Course They Are The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Electric Car Charging Plugs, The Beta vs. VHS Battle of the 21st CenturyElectric Car Charging Plugs, The Beta vs. VHS Battle of the 21st Century
German Combustion Engines Have Six Years To Walk The Plank The SUV, the Minivan and The Wagon - Best Choice for a Family Carrier The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Hybrids, Plug-Ins and Electric Cars: Which Batteries Are Best? 1990s Cars That Created Ongoing Market Trends1990s Cars That Created Ongoing Market Trends
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One The Hackrod Future of Car ManufacturingThe Hackrod Future of Car Manufacturing
New Year's Resolutions for Carmakers Ford's Autonomous Police Car Explained Top 10 Cars That Define the United States of AmericaTop 10 Cars That Define the United States of America
TOYOTA models:
TOYOTA AvalonTOYOTA Avalon LargeTOYOTA Prius cTOYOTA Prius c CompactTOYOTA Land Cruiser 150TOYOTA Land Cruiser 150 Medium SUVTOYOTA SequoiaTOYOTA Sequoia Large SUVTOYOTA Auris TouringTOYOTA Auris Touring CompactAll TOYOTA models  