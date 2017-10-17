Mercedes-Benz Issues Massive 1M Vehicles Global Recall for Airbag Problems

The words "recall"
and "airbags" are probably the last two you want to hear in the same sentence, but it's exactly what Mercedes-Benz is forced to do due to some with the driver-side safety device.
The only ones for whom Volkswagen
's Dieselgate came as a breath of fresh air were the Takata managers. The Japanese airbag maker was involved in a huge scandal by the time EPA uncovered VW's scheme with its diesel engines. While it didn't do anything to save the company, it at least took off some of the mediatic pressure as all the publications had a new and juicier subject to dissect.
However, the nature of the Takata situation was a lot more severe
than what Mercedes-Benz is facing right now, and not just in the number of vehicles affected. No serious injuries have been reported so far in connection to the recently discovered malfunction, and the Stuttgart-based manufacturer will definitely hope things remain this way until the problem is solved.
It would appear a series of three issues (an electrostatic discharge, a broken clock spring and insufficient grounding of steering components) can have the undesired effect of deploying the driver's airbag out of the blue.
While this doesn't include any deadly shrapnel flying around, you can easily imagine the outcome if it happened at high speeds or during a more delicate maneuver. Airbag deployment isn't a mild experience: it involves pyrotechnics and small detonations, not to mention a giant white pillow suddenly smothering your face.
reports that so far there have only been "a handful of instances where drivers suffered minor abrasions or bruises," which frankly is wonderful news. Not so great is the fact that over one million vehicles are affected by the problem, with nearly half of them driving on U.S. roads.
will provide the fix free of charge, but even with the company's extensive dealership and service network, it's still going to be a logistics nightmare. The vehicles affected are some 2012-2018 A-, CLA-, B-, C-, and E-Class models, as well as GLA-, and GLC-Class crossovers. If your car fits the description, you might want to ask your local dealership whether there's a chance you'll get smashed in the face by the airbag when you least expect it.