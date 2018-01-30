Lexus RX 450h Sport Edition Launched in Britain

Company car drivers who want sportier-looking SUVs can look forward to the Lexus RX 450h Sport Edition, a combination of hybrid powertrain and styling pack.
The only thing that's surprising about this model is the fact that it took so long to launch. The CT hatch
, IS sedan
and NX crossover all have a Sport Edition.
The special RX 450h will begin arriving at dealerships on February 1st. Prices start at £51,645 OTR, and for that, you get pretty much everything you will ever need.
The already futuristic appearance of the RX is enhanced with a revised spindle grille with gloss black horizontal fins. The frame is silver, while the fog light surrounds are now black.
However, the wheels are probably the stand-out feature of this model. They're 20 inches wide, with twin spokes and a glossy black mirror finish. Sure, they will scratch easily, but when new, your RX 450h Sport will be king of the hybrid car park.
The side of the car is also enhanced by black mirror caps, while the rear receives a new black and chrome diffuser.
In Britain, the Lexus RX Sport is based on the Luxury grade, and it’s equipped with features such as automatic high beam, a 12-speaker premium audio system from Pioneer, the larger 12.3-inch Lexus Media Display which is new and has navigation, heated and ventilated front seats with power adjustment and a memory setting for the driver’s seat, steering wheel, and door mirrors. Also included is the Japanese luxury company’s Safety System+ package of active safety features, including blind-spot monitoring and cross-traffic alert.
Unfortunately, a sporty name doesn't come with a sporty engine because under the hood of the 450h is a 3.5-liter V6 petrol engine matched to a couple of electric motors. The 2.2-ton crossover gets to 62 mph in 7.7 seconds and has a top speed of 124 mph.