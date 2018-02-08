autoevolution
 

2018 Lexus RX 450hL Priced At $50,620, Comes With Second-Row Captain’s Chairs

8 Feb 2018, 7:24 UTC
After years of rumors and countless spy pics, the long-wheelbase RXL went official in November at the 2017 Los Angeles Auto Show. Bridging the gap between the five-seat RX and body-on-frame GX, the RXL is also available in hybrid attire. And it’s mighty expensive with that powertrain.
First things first, the RX 350 starts at $43,270, making it noticeably cheaper than the RX 350L ($47,670). Moving on up to the RX 450h translates to $45,695 before destination, with the RX 450hL going for $50,620. Only one configuration is more expensive than the latest addition to the lineup, and that is the Lexus RX 450h F Sport that starts at $51,055.

Coming as standard with all-wheel-drive, the RX 450hL further boasts second-row captain’s chairs and leather-trimmed seats. Steering wheel, driver seat, and side mirror memory, Enform Safety Connect, and Service Connect are included too, desirable features for an SUV at this price point.

Just $1,550 more than the RX 350L AWD, the RX 450hL features an EV mode in the Drive Mode Select system that enables the luxurious family hauler to drive under electric power for short distances at lower speeds. The powertrain of the gentle giant combines Toyota’s 3.5-liter naturally aspirated V6 with not one, but two electric driver motor-generator units.

Combined system horsepower is rated at 308 horsepower, while torque is delivered effortlessly to the driven wheels thanks to the electrified setup, thus enhancing acceleration and passing performance. 4.3 inches (110 millimeters) longer than the short-wheelbase model, the 2018 Lexus RX 450hL makes access to the third-row seats easy with the touch of a lever.

The third row offers the same level of comfort and luxury as the second row according to the Japanese automaker, with Lexus making a case for the tri-zone climate control system that gives third-row passengers separate heating and air conditioning vents. For added convenience, the power-folding function for the rearmost seats and power tailgate come as standard, as does the Lexus Safety System+ suite of driver assistance functions.
