Yachting Blue Metallic Porsche 911 GT2 RS with Espresso Cabin Shows Classy Spec

Instead, we're dealing with a stunt from the supercar spec game. To put things differently, this is a configuration, one that may or may not make it to the real world.
But what a spec this is! We're looking at an uber-classy configuration, one that uses Yachting Blue Metallic as the main hue - many of you might be used to seeing this hue on a Panamera, so it's no wonder that it gifts the aero-sculpted body of this track special.
The machine comes with the standard wheels, which some like to associate with champagne - given how many motorsport wins Porsche has grabbed and the Nurburgring production car lap record set by the GT2 RS, this only seems fitting.
We'll also mention the yellow hue of the brake calipers, which signals the presence of PCCB (Porsche Carbon Ceramic Brakes) goodies.
As for the cabin, this GT2 RS spec has a strong Espresso flavor - check out the leather covering the full bucket seats, which are shared with the 918 Spyder.
Returning to the new GT3 RS, we'll remind you this has learned quite a few tricks from the GT2 RS. For one thing, the side skirts and the rear wing are shared by the two, as is the case with the solid mount ball joints replacing the usual rubber bushings.
🎨 #GT2RS in base form with #YachtingBlueMetallic PTS, Espresso interior, and chrome window trim. How would you do a classy GT2 RS spec? #NS2Media
