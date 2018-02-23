autoevolution
 

Yachting Blue Metallic Porsche 911 GT2 RS with Espresso Cabin Shows Classy Spec

These days, Porschephiles are focused on the 2019 911 GT3 RS, from the official release, through the real-world sightings, to the scale model leaks. However, we also want to keep the monster that is the 991.2-generation GT2 RS under the spotlights, which is why we've brought along the awesome spec you see here.
Now, before we get into the details of this Zuffenhausen matter, we need to explain that this isn't another episode of the spotting adventure (those of you willing to check out the 700 hp beast in real-world environments can find an example here).

Instead, we're dealing with a stunt from the supercar spec game. To put things differently, this is a configuration, one that may or may not make it to the real world.

But what a spec this is! We're looking at an uber-classy configuration, one that uses Yachting Blue Metallic as the main hue - many of you might be used to seeing this hue on a Panamera, so it's no wonder that it gifts the aero-sculpted body of this track special.

The machine comes with the standard wheels, which some like to associate with champagne - given how many motorsport wins Porsche has grabbed and the Nurburgring production car lap record set by the GT2 RS, this only seems fitting.

We'll also mention the yellow hue of the brake calipers, which signals the presence of PCCB (Porsche Carbon Ceramic Brakes) goodies.

As for the cabin, this GT2 RS spec has a strong Espresso flavor - check out the leather covering the full bucket seats, which are shared with the 918 Spyder.

Returning to the new GT3 RS, we'll remind you this has learned quite a few tricks from the GT2 RS. For one thing, the side skirts and the rear wing are shared by the two, as is the case with the solid mount ball joints replacing the usual rubber bushings.


 

