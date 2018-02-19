Is This the 2019 Porsche 911? Production Car Spotted Completely Naked

While certain Porsche engineers are busy testing 991.2 specials such as the GT3 RS, some of their colleagues have been tasked with completing the development of the next-generation 911. And while we've spied both the Carrera and the Turbo models on multiple occasions, we are now here to show you what appears to be the first image of the fully naked car.

Zooming in on the details of the sportscar's posterior, the upper side of the car reveals goodies such as the engine cover and the massive active rear wing - the prototypes sporting the raised wing reminded us of the 959.



Then we have the futuristic taillight design, which, as is the case with the 2018 Panamera, the 2019 Cayenne and the upcoming



As for the lower apron, this introduces a fresh design for the tailpipes and the side air vents. And judging by the wide hips of the car, we could be dealing with a "4" (think: all-wheel-drive) model.



With Zuffenhausen set to release the new Neunelfer by the end of the year, we should get our hands on more photos soon.



Meanwhile, we'll remind you that the engine range will kick off with slightly updated versions of the turbocharged 3.0-liter mills that were introduced for the Carrera (S) and Carrera 4(S) with the 991.2 revamp.



And while the GT3 should keep its naturally aspirated nature, we're expecting the Turbo to receive a new motor (if the .1 models won't introduce the move, the .2 revamp landing around 2023 should do this).



Speaking of the newcomer's .2 facelift, this is also expected to introduce a plug-in hybrid, one that should deliver GTS levels of performance.



The rumor mill also talks about the Turbo S badge morphing into the Turbo S E-Hybrid, following the path of the Panamera and Cayenne, but it's still to early to tell.



Until we bring you fresh details on the matter,





