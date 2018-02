An example of the Gen 2 Rennsport Neunelfer was recently spotted going for a sip at a gas station in the proximity of Stuttgart, the automaker's home city - pixel tip to car spotter erlkoenig_jaeger for the images of the naturally aspirated beast.This incarnation of the 520 hp machine comes dressed in Racing Yellow. And while the new magnesium wheels are missing, this unit doesn't use the standard 21-inch rear wheels. Instead, as the 991.2 GT3 , it features all-round 20-inch wheels, sporting winter tires, with the optional carbon-ceramic brakes also being on the list - this is obviously a test car.And since it's not unusual for carmakers to fine tune their vehicles even after these have been officially introduced, this sighting shouldn't come as a surprise.The car we have here packs the satin platinum wheels, while featuring the optional all-LED front light clusters with black inner graphics.As indicated by the rollcage present inside the car, we're looking at an example of the Neunelfer that comes with the Clubsport Package.We'll remind you that this isn't the first real-world sighting of the 991.2 Porsche 911 GT3 RS. In fact, we discussed such a matter soon after the official introduction of the flat-six bearer.That's when we showed you a Lizzard Green machine (that's right, we're talking about the launch color) being thrown sideways on ice in Finland. And the one manhandling the track tool was none other than rallying legend Walter Rohrl.And if your finances don't allow you to adorn your driveway with such a Porscha, perhaps a scale model sitting on your desk can help. Such models have already shown up online.