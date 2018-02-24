Ford GT Gets Martini Livery and Vossen Wheels For the Cars and Coffee Look

With more and more owners of the Ford GT taking delivery of their supercars, the need for individuality increases. As such, you can expect the aftermarket side of the industry to step in and we're here to deliver a fresh example of this.

The uber-limited edition tips the scales at just 3,054 lbs (this is the dry weight) and to get an idea on how much the designer loves this diet, we'll let you know that the machine doesn't pack AC or a radio. Custom car shoe developer Vossen Wheels has recently delivered a photo gallery showcasing an example of the twin-turbo V6 supercar that has been gifted with tuning touches.The first thing that meets the eye is the Martini Racing livery adorning the Blue Oval machine. And, given the rich motorsport pedigree shared by the two brands, the match could hardly be more appropriate.Then we have the rolling goodies on the go-fast tool. To be more precise, this GT comes with S17-01 wheels. These feature a concave profile and a multi-spoke design that allows us to take a good look at the super-sized stopping hardware of the car.The bronze finish on the rims allows these to stand out, which, given the rich color play on the supercar, seems only fitting.Then again, since we're talking about a halo car that can be had with carbon fiber wheels, choosing custom wheels for it can be quite a challenge.Of course, there will be aficionados who prefer to see the Ford GT in tamer specs. And one of these is Chris Svensson, Ford’s design director for North America, who has recently taken delivery of his GT.The executive went for an all-dark spec, one that mixes a black paint with an exposed carbon strip. That's right, we're dealing with a Competition Series incarnation of the GT.The uber-limited edition tips the scales at just 3,054 lbs (this is the dry weight) and to get an idea on how much the designer loves this diet, we'll let you know that the machine doesn't pack AC or a radio.