UPDATE: 2019 Porsche 911 GT3 RS Buyer Wants You To Choose His Spec

Apparently, the aficionado only has a limited time to make up his mind, which is why he's turned to Instagram to request help. To be more precise, the man has posted multiple configurations and he's asking you to vote for the best one.And you'll find his quest in the first post below, so don't hesitate to throw something at the comments section.We're talking about a gear head based in the UK, with the rear-wheel-drive special set to be delivered by Porsche Colchester. And it's not just the owner who's thrilled about this - the dealer has also taken to the said social media, obviously with the same purpose, as you'll notice in the second post below.Truth be told, 2018 is one of the best years ever to be a Porschephile. For one thing, Zuffenhausen has gifted us with no less than three GT cars in less than twelve months. We're referring to 991.2 specials like the GT3 (let's not forget the Touring Package), the Nurburgring-taming GT2 RS (still the record holder, remember?) and, of course, the just-landed 911 GT3 RS, which we'll get to meet early next month at the Geneva Motor Show.As for the non-GT Neunelfers, we'll list the 2018 Carrera T - here's a review of the purist-destined model.Of course, we mustn't forget the next-generation 911, which we'll get to meet by the end of the year. In fact, we brought you two tales that shed light on the 992 yesterday.One of these fully revealed the dashboard on the newcomer, while the other delivered what seems to have become the norm, namely a set of... official spyshots, electrification mention and all.The Internet has... not decided. According to the supercar collector, the majority of the votes were split between the black/green and the white/gold configurations. So the guy took the matter into his own hands, going for the latter spec, as you'll notice in the post at the bottom of the page.He also explained his choice: "I really liked the black/green option, the high contrast Lizard Green interior is amazing. It would have worked awesomely with the green cage. However, it would have only looked good when it was spotlessly clean and I’ll be (ab)using it too much to keep it shiny. The push to the white/gold was driven by a nod to classic Porsche and Motorsport,"Well, we beg to differ - as the hyper-hooning owner of this 991.2 GT3 demonstrated when pulling donuts off the road , 911 GT cars dressed in dark colors look brilliant when covered in dirt.