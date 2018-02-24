UPDATE: 2019 Porsche 911 GT3 RS Buyer Wants You To Choose His Spec

Apparently, the aficionado only has a limited time to make up his mind, which is why he's turned to Instagram to request help. To be more precise, the man has posted multiple configurations and he's asking you to vote for the best one.
And you'll find his quest in the first post below, so don't hesitate to throw something at the comments section.
We're talking about a gear head based in the UK, with the rear-wheel-drive special set to be delivered by Porsche Colchester. And it's not just the owner who's thrilled about this - the dealer has also taken to the said social media, obviously with the same purpose, as you'll notice in the second post below.
Truth be told, 2018 is one of the best years ever to be a Porschephile. For one thing, Zuffenhausen has gifted us with no less than three GT cars in less than twelve months. We're referring to 991.2 specials like the GT3 (let's not forget the Touring Package), the Nurburgring-taming GT2 RS (still the record holder, remember?) and, of course, the just-landed 911 GT3 RS, which we'll get to meet early next month at the Geneva Motor Show.
As for the non-GT Neunelfers, we'll list the 2018 Carrera T - here's a review
of the purist-destined model.
Of course, we mustn't forget the next-generation 911, which we'll get to meet by the end of the year. In fact, we brought you two tales that shed light on the 992 yesterday.
One of these fully revealed
the dashboard on the newcomer, while the other delivered
what seems to have become the norm, namely a set of... official spyshots, electrification mention and all.
I need help! I’m lucky enough to be getting an RS from @porsche_colchester but the speccing time is super short. I’m going round in spec circles, so I’m throwing it to social media vote. I’m currently feeling the black with green interior (love the green interior) or the white with gold and gold decals. Few other options in there too. What’s everyone’s thoughts? #porsche #porsche911 #gt3rs #gt3 #supercar #itswhitenoise #vote #speccing #helpme
A post shared by CarCrazedFool (@carcrazedfool) on Feb 23, 2018 at 12:06am PST
UPDATE:
***We need your help. *** VOTE IN OUR STORY FOR THE SPECIFICATION THAT @carcrazedfool SHOULD CHOOSE. Tag your friends below for a chance to win a special Porsche prize. š¤Á #vote #porsche #911gt3rs #gt3rs #track #green #black #white #gold #getoutanddrive
A post shared by Porsche Centre Colchester (@porsche_colchester) on Feb 23, 2018 at 1:08am PST
The Internet has... not decided. According to the supercar collector, the majority of the votes were split between the black/green and the white/gold configurations. So the guy took the matter into his own hands, going for the latter spec, as you'll notice in the post at the bottom of the page.
He also explained his choice: "I really liked the black/green option, the high contrast Lizard Green interior is amazing. It would have worked awesomely with the green cage. However, it would have only looked good when it was spotlessly clean and I’ll be (ab)using it too much to keep it shiny. The push to the white/gold was driven by a nod to classic Porsche and Motorsport,
"
Well, we beg to differ - as the hyper-hooning owner of this 991.2 GT3 demonstrated when pulling donuts off the road
, 911 GT cars dressed in dark colors look brilliant when covered in dirt.
The trigger is pulled! White/Gold (I might change the side decals to gold) and I made a few tweaks to the interior from my last post. The vote was straight down the middle for the black/green vs white/gold. I really liked the black/green option, the high contrast Lizard Green interior is amazing. It would have worked awesomely with the green cage. However, it would have only looked good when it was spotlessly clean and I’ll be (ab)using it too much to keep it shiny. The push to the white/gold was driven by a nod to classic Porsche and Motorsport. So here it is... the @carcrazedfool GT3RS! Sooooo excited! And Thanks to @eniffer and @porsche_colchester for tolerating my flip flopping decision making! #porsche #porsche911 #gt3rs #gt3 #white #gold #supercar #itswhitenoise #classicporsche #carcrazedfool #911gt3rs
A post shared by CarCrazedFool (@carcrazedfool) on Feb 23, 2018 at 12:24pm PST