UPDATE: 2019 Porsche 911 GT3 RS Buyer Wants You To Choose His Spec

I need help! I’m lucky enough to be getting an RS from @porsche_colchester but the speccing time is super short. I’m going round in spec circles, so I’m throwing it to social media vote. I’m currently feeling the black with green interior (love the green interior) or the white with gold and gold decals. Few other options in there too. What’s everyone’s thoughts? #porsche #porsche911 #gt3rs #gt3 #supercar #itswhitenoise #vote #speccing #helpme

