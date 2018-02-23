autoevolution
 

Porsche 718 Cayman vs Flat-Six Cayman S Acceleration Battle Is a Desperate Fight

While the Porsche Cayman and Boxster don't pack the same pedigree as the 911, the 718 generation's transition from naturally-aspirated flat-six mills to turbocharged boxer units still split opinions like few other moves in the industry.
And while the downsizing arrived to help Zuffenhausen meet the ever-increasing emissions standards, the German engineers also threw in a hefty dose of extra performance to compensate for the throttle response and soundtrack losses.

And, to illustrate that, we've brought along an acceleration battle, one that involves the standard incarnation of the 718 Cayman and the S version of the pre-turbo Cayman.

Keep in mind that the turbocharged model comes with a manual tranny, while the flat-six wielder packs a PDK double-clutch setup.

Since the two Porschas were hooned on different occasions, we're actually dealing with an instrument cluster battle, as you'll get to see in the piece of footage at the bottom of the page.

Speaking of the Porsche 718 Cayman, we'll remind you that the family is almost ready to become complete. So far, we've met the standard model, the S and the GTS. Well, we've recently spied the upcoming 718 Cayman GT4 in an advanced development stage.

As such, we were able to notice the production front and rear aprons - while the GTS offers the otherwise optional Sport Design aprons as standard, the newcomer will stay true to the GT car banner, thus receiving dedicated bumpers.

More importantly, the rumor mill talks about the 2019 Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 borrowing the 4.0-liter flat-six that now animates the 991.2 GT3 and GT3 RS. Of course, the unit is expected to be downtuned for the mid-engined application, with the resulting output expected to sit closer to 400 hp.

Fortunately, we'll get to meet the new GT4 by the end of the year, so we don't have too much waiting to do for this mid-engined special.

