2019 Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 Revealed by Naked Tester, Has Gaping Front Intakes

15 Feb 2018, 12:07 UTC ·
by
With the introduction of the Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 approaching quickly, we've spied yet another prototype of the mid-engined special, with this allowing us to notice the production look of the Zuffenhausen machine.
The 2019 718 Cayman GT4 test car we have here comes in almost camo-free form, as only small elements like the LED daytime running lights sitting under the headlights are covered.

While the GTS, which is the sharpest 718 incarnation to date, simply features the Sport Design front and rear aprons as standard, the GT4 gets dedicated bumpers.

Up front, we see an aggressive nose with trapezoidal-shaped gaping intakes, while the way in which the rear diffuser integrates the new exhaust tips reminds us of Porsche's racing pedigree.

Speaking of the new exhaust layout, this fuels the rumors about the GT4 borrowing the all-new engine of the 991.2 Porsche 911 GT3. Nevertheless, since the German automotive producer needs to avoid cannibalization, you can expect the 500 hp naturally aspirated 4.0-liter flat-six to be downtuned, as its output should sit closer to 400 hp.

The craziest rumors out there talk about the Cayman GT4 switching from a manual-only machine to one that also offers the PDK dual-clutch tranny as an option. Nevertheless, we'd take such info with a massive grain of salt, since the resulting PDK setup, mixed with the mid-engined balance of the 718, would seriously threaten the 911 on the circuit.

This is an excellent occasion to remind you that the German automaker is also testing the 718 Boxster Spyder, which will retain the gorgeous cloth top of the car it replaces.

As with the previous generations of the model, the Spyder will skip the uber-sharp suspension setup of the GT4 (the latter borrowed the suspension from the 911 GT3), going for a more balanced approach.

With the 2018 Geneva Motor Show approaching quickly (the Swiss venue takes place next month), we should see the mid-engined special(s) making their public debut at the event.
