2018 Porsche 911 Carrera T Should Be Your Best Friend, Carfection Review Says

Before the now-retired 2017 Porsche 911 R came to life, the world wide web started boiling with rumors about Zuffenhausen building a Neunelfer for purists. Nevertheless, given the fact that the R was sold to 918 Spyder owners, many Porsche customers were left wishing for another manifestation of the back-to-basics intention. Well, this is where the 2018 Porsche 911 Carrera T comes into play, with this promising to deliver a more analog feel than most of the non-GT models in the 911 lineup.

Carfection has recently spent some time behind the wheel of a Carrera T on winter tires, delivering the usual mix of down-to-earth conclusions, spicy moments and fancy camera work.



While the stripped-out (think: 3,142 vs. 3,175 lbs) special can be had with the PDK seven-speed dual-clutch tranny and the PCM infotainment, the test car came in seven-speed manual trim and with a hole instead of the satnav - the rear seats are also missing, but we'll remind you these are a no-cost option.



So, does the shorter rear end of the Carrera T get put to work? You'll find out behind the "play" button.



The only problem with the Carrera T? As probably just about anybody would tell you, this review mentions the pricing.



You see, the T part of the badge makes the machine about $11,000 more expensive than the standard Carrera, pushing the first's MSRP past the $100,000 mark.



And this matter reveals the fact that Porsche has a pricing issue as a brand altogether - the German automotive producer introduces hefty financial boosts with each new generation of mid-cycle revamp, thus making its four-wheeled delights less accessible for many of those who stay awake at night thinking about them.



