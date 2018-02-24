Lizzard Green 2019 Porsche 911 GT3 RS with Weissach Package Spotted in Stuttgart

And after showing you Walter Rohrl sliding
the hell out of the 520 hp toy on snow, as well as a Racing Yellow
non-Weissach incarnation of the beast, the time has come to talk about a Lizzard Green example. This was recently spotted in Stuttgart, the carmaker's home city.
As with the machines mentioned above, this is a manufacturer vehicle, as we still have some waiting to do until the first GT3 RS owners take delivery of their cars.
Zooming in on the exposed carbon fiber frunk lid and roof, as well as on the Porsche schipt on the rear wing and the mirror housings, we can tell this is a Weissach Package car - unlike in the case of the 991.2 GT2 RS, the magnesium wheels are a separate option, one that's not present on this machine.
In fact, the Neunelfer we have here doesn't even pack the usual setup, which includes 21-inch wheels at the rear and 20-inch rollers up front. Instead, we're dealing with 20-inch goodies all-round, which are shod in winter tires for testing purposes.
Despite this being a Weissach Package car, neither the full bucker seats, nor the sport bucket units are present inside the vehicle. Instead, the machine comes with the 18-Way Adaptive Seats, which ensure the driver's back can enjoy the ride.
Oh, and notice that the rear apron comes with a model designation delete - as if anybody could mistake this thing for anything else than a GT3 RS after checking out the massive decals on the sides of the performer.
And while Porsche engineers polish the final details of the 991.2 GT3 RS, future owners are going crazy
over their specs.
