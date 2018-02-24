Lizzard Green 2019 Porsche 911 GT3 RS with Weissach Package Spotted in Stuttgart

Another brand new 991.2 GT3 RS test car has been spotted in Stuttgart - this time a Weissach Package example in Lizard Green by local reader @j.b_photography. The test cars are out in full force. Like the Racing Yellow test car, this one is also wearing the smaller factory winter wheels. Outside you can distinguish a Weissach Package car from a standard model by the exposed carbon fiber front lid, roof, rear wing with the Porsche script, and mirror housings. This particular test car also has the Adaptive 18-way seats, an interesting element for the Weissach Package. Model designation delete on the rear as well. What are your thoughts on the new Lizard Green color? #PTSRS

