Spyshots: 2019 Porsche Macan Facelift Shows Off Interior Design

Introduced in 2014 and available with anything from a 2.0-liter turbo four-cylinder to a 3.6-liter twin-turbo V6, the Macan sold 26,555 examples in Europe in 2017, up from 24,904 and 23,317 in the previous two years. And that, as you might imagine, is the biggest chunk of Porsche’s total sales in Europe in 2017 (72,834 vehicles).
Make no mistake about it, but the German automaker can’t afford to get the facelift for the Macan wrong. Based on the latest set of spy shots, the newcomer is gifted with a different infotainment system, likely measuring 12.3 inches, and redesigned air vents located underneath it.
The photograph of the interior further shows the infotainment system in the 360-degree camera menu, which also shows the rear parking sensors in action. The thing is, not much else is different from the pre-facelift Macan as far as the cockpit is concerned, which is a bit of a disappointment when compared to how far the Cayenne and Panamera have gone.
On the exterior design front, minor tweaks to the front and rear bumper are visible, as are more modern graphics for the headlights and taillights. From a technological standpoint, the list of safety
and driver-assist features is expected to welcome new functions. Of course, the Porsche Connect Plus module is also up for an upgrade.
The biggest question left unanswered by the 2019 Porsche Macan is the tailgate, which might hide a full-width light strip beneath the black tape camouflage. Another mystery comes in the form of drivetrain options, with Porsche anticipated to borrow the V6 powerplants from the Panamera
.
There’s even talk of an electrified Macan with underpinnings from Panamera 4 E-Hybrid, though no spy photos have been taken up to this point. What's certain, though, is that diesel power will no longer be offered
.
On a different note, the next-generation Macan could usher in a battery-powered electric variant
according to Porsche Cars North America chief executive officer Klaus Zellmer.