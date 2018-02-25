Meteor Grey 2018 Porsche 911 GT3 Hits Texas

This brand new Meteor Grey (meteorgraumetallic, M7W; Metallic) 991.2 GT3 was recently delivered at the Plano, Texas dealership. It’s a bit lighter than Agate Grey, looks like a really clean spec. It sports the manual and the 18-ways sofa’s. Together with PCCB and the dark aluminum wheels it completes this awesome spec. What do you think about Meteor Grey; would you rather have the standard Agate Grey or even a Rhodium Silver one instead of Meteor Grey? // Photos by Rennlist forum member Bossing // #PTSGT4 #PaintToSample #MeteorGrey #PTS

A post shared by @PTSGT4 - Robin (@ptsgt4) on Feb 15, 2018 at 8:27am PST