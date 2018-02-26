Chalk 2019 Porsche 911 GT3 RS Spotted at Gas Station in Germany, Looks Majestic

As with the other 2019 GT3 RS spotting we've delivered so far, the machine we have here is a factory vehicle - it's not unusual for automotive producers to continue testing after a model has been officially introduced, so these spottings shouldn't come as a surprise.
Once again, the tester skips the usual wheels setup on the Rennsport model, which involves 21-inch rear wheels and 20-inch front rollers. Instead, this Neunelfer comes with all-round 20-inch wheels, just like a GT3 would. And that's because the machine is testing on winter tires.
Looping past the wheels, the machine doesn't feature the Weissach Package, but it does come with the Clubsport Package, hence the rollcage adorning the cabin. Speaking of the interior, you should also notice the full bucket seats, which are shared with the 918.
Speaking of the optional extras present on this car, the color of the calipers indicates the presence of PCCB
(Porsche Carbon Ceramic) brakes, while the face of the machine is adorned with the optional all-LED front light clusters packing black inner graphics.
Now, if you're looking for the GT3 RS real-world sightings we mentioned above, we'll remind you that we showed you a Racing Yellow
unit spotted at the exact gas station as the car we have here.
And we mustn't forget the Lizzard Green unit
, which allows one to check out the natural light take on the launch hue.
P.S.: Use the swipe feature of the Instagram post below to check out the Chalk 911 in all its visual might.
