Chalk 2019 Porsche 911 GT3 RS Spotted at Gas Station in Germany, Looks Majestic

A PTSRS Exclusive: The first Chalk (Crayon; kreide) 991.2 GT3 RS test car has been seen by @lgcarphotography in the exact same location as the Racing Yellow test car in Ludwigsburg, Germany. This example is the standard model with the Clubsport Package. Again a note on the wheels - these are wearing factory winter wheels, so both the front and rear are the smaller 20” sets from the GT3. Great to see the 3RS test cars out in full force. Many thanks again to @lgcarphotography for the photos (and @robinschwill for the help). Drop a line in the comments below regarding your thoughts on Chalk for the new 3RS. I also realize these are not PTS examples, so let me know your thoughts on these posts as well. #PTSRS

A post shared by PTSRS | Will Lee (@ptsrs) on Feb 24, 2018 at 7:13am PST