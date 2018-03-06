Porsche Mission E Cross Turismo Previews a Jacked-Up Electric Future in Geneva

While Zuffenhausen has been luring aficionados into the Geneva Motor Show with the help of the 991.2 GT3 RS and its optional Weissach Package, the Germans have prepared a surprise move. We're talking about the second model in the Mission E concept car range, namely the Cross Turismo.

And we have to admit that this concept looks stunning, mixing Porsche's traditional understated aura with a rugged approach.



The Porsche Mission E Cross Turismo features the same platform of the Mission E. Using the J1 internal code, this features an 800-volt charging system that allows for an 80 percent battery charge to be delivered in 15 minute (think: 400 km or 250 miles).



When talking about the provisional figures of the car, Porsche delivered what should be a blow at Tesla - this wouldn't be a first.



"Two permanent magnet synchronous motors (PSM) with a system output of more than 600 hp (440 kW) allow the Mission E Cross Turismo to accelerate to 100 km/h in less than 3.5 seconds and to reach a speed of 200 km/h in under 12 seconds. Furthermore, the level of continuous power is unmatched by any other electric vehicle: multiple accelerations are possible in direct succession without loss of performance [see what we mean?],"



As for the cabin of the concept, this features displays that can track your eyes and we're expecting a myriad of apps relying on the feature.



With more and more carmakers betting on an electric future and only a few automotive producers understanding that we don't necessarily need SUVs when running out of road, it seems Porsche has decided to become one of the jacked-up segment pioneers.



While the normal



As for our short-term expectations for Porsche, we're looking forward to finding out the Nurburgring number of the new GT3 RS.



P.S.: You can check out the live unveiling of the Porsche Mission E Cross Turismo in the first video below, by skipping to the 6:15 point of the clip (the first part is for all you GT3 RS fans, though).



