Porsche Mission E Spied in Production Trim, Macan-Sized Electric SUV Rumored

Next year will see Porsche kicking off its electric revolution with the introduction of the Mission E and we've now brought along a spy video showing the electric sedan performing extreme weather testing.

5 photos



The Mission E, which might receive a new nameplate en route to the showroom, will ride on the



Expect a lineup comprised of at least three models for the newcomer. The backbone of the Mission E will be an 800-volt system (current EVs feature 400V hardware). The main asset delivered by doubling the voltage is a recharge time of just 20 minutes for 400 km (248 miles) of driving, with this also taking a five percent efficiency boost for Li-ion batteries.



We'll remind you that Porsche has recently



Once the Mission E lands next year (this will probably come to the US as a 2020 model), we could see Zuffenhausen introducing an electric crossover. While rumors talk about an EV version of the Macan, which is set to debut in facelifted form later this year, an all-new model built on a modified version of the Mission E's platform seems more likely.



Since we mentioned the new Neunelfer, we'll remind you that the generation change will see the sportscar range receiving at least one plug-in hybrid model.



Nevertheless, the



