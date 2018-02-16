autoevolution
 

Porsche Mission E Spied in Production Trim, Macan-Sized Electric SUV Rumored

Next year will see Porsche kicking off its electric revolution with the introduction of the Mission E and we've now brought along a spy video showing the electric sedan performing extreme weather testing.
The German carmaker has been rumored to deliver a baby Panamera for years and it seems we'll receive this in terms of the Mission E's design. In fact, the spy clip at the bottom of the page shows the all-electric Porscha testing together with other machines, such as the next-gen 911 and the Panamera, so you can easily notice the visual similarities between the long-roof models.

The Mission E, which might receive a new nameplate en route to the showroom, will ride on the PPE platform, which is being developed together with Audi.

Expect a lineup comprised of at least three models for the newcomer. The backbone of the Mission E will be an 800-volt system (current EVs feature 400V hardware). The main asset delivered by doubling the voltage is a recharge time of just 20 minutes for 400 km (248 miles) of driving, with this also taking a five percent efficiency boost for Li-ion batteries.

We'll remind you that Porsche has recently released what we can call an EV Bible a few days ago, with these being designed to lure aficionados into the electron juice land.

Once the Mission E lands next year (this will probably come to the US as a 2020 model), we could see Zuffenhausen introducing an electric crossover. While rumors talk about an EV version of the Macan, which is set to debut in facelifted form later this year, an all-new model built on a modified version of the Mission E's platform seems more likely.

Since we mentioned the new Neunelfer, we'll remind you that the generation change will see the sportscar range receiving at least one plug-in hybrid model.

Nevertheless, the 911 PHEV, which is expected to deliver GTS levels of performance, should arrive with the mid-cycle revamp, so we could expect to see this around 2023.

