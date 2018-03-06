2019 Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door Coupe Goes Live in Geneva

Previous interior spy photos of the Porsche Panamera rival have made some journalists, including some of our own, believe that the GT 4-Door Coupe's interior will be identical to the one found on the CLS C257.
As you can see in the photo gallery, that will not be the case, since the newest member of the Mercedes-AMG
GT family has an interior that combines the upper part of the dashboard found in the E-Class Coupe and CLS C257 with a center console that harks back to the cockpit-like atmosphere in the two-door GT
.
Also unannounced is an all-new design for the steering wheel, which also includes a very Porsche-like dial to switch through the various types of driving modes.
Partly thanks to the design of the lower center console, the transmission gear shifter is also present between the seats, instead of the steering wheel like on virtually every other modern Mercedes.
For many, an interesting detail is found in the back, where the all-new Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door Coupe will be able to seat up to three passengers, but only if the one in the middle is obviously of much smaller stature and the appropriate option box is ticked. Otherwise, we're looking at a rather gorgeous 2+2 fastback.
A lot more interesting is the engine lineup, though, which in the beginning will consist of two engines, with a total of three different engine outputs. Long story short, in top spec, the new GT 4-Door Coupe becomes the fastest Mercedes sedan in history, with a top speed of up to 315 kph (196 mph).
The base model is called the Mercedes-AMG GT 53 and is powered by the same 3.0-liter inline-six found in the recently unveiled E 53 Coupe
and Cabrio and the CLS 53. Using a turbocharger, an electric compressor and 48V mild-hybrid technology, the powerplant develops 435 hp, with an additional 22 hp and 250 Nm (184.4 lb-ft) of torque coming from an electric motor.
Hitting 0-100 kph (62 mph) in 4.5 seconds and with a top speed of 285 kph (177 mph), the GT 53 is definitely no slouch for a base model, but in the future there will also be a GT 43 entry level.
Next in line is the Mercedes-AMG GT 63, which uses the tried and true 4.0-liter, twin-turbo V8, which offers 585 hp and 800 Nm (590 lb-ft) of torque. These numbers help the model hit 100 kph (62 mph) in just 3.4 seconds, while top speed is a rather hefty 310 kph (193 mph).
Those with the highest of high expectations are met by the Mercedes-AMG GT 63S, which ups the ante of the same V8 to 639 hp and 900 Nm (664 lb-ft) of torque. Naught to 100 kph (62 mph) comes in a tire-torturing 3.2 seconds, while the top speed is 315 kph (196 mph), higher than on a two-door GT S. Our only gripe with these numbers is that they're not round - would it have killed them to say it has 640 hp instead of 639?
At least for the time being, all three GT 4-Door Coupe versions are paired with the 4Matic+ AWD
system, but only the GT 63S gets the drift mode as standard (optional on the others).
The inline-six model comes with the AMG Speedshift TCT 9G transmission, with a torque converter, while the V8s send their power using the AMG Speedshift MCT 9G, which ditches the torque converter for a multi-plate clutch system.
Interestingly, especially for those who thought this is just an E63S with a different body, all versions of the GT 4-Door Coupe have an active rear-wheel-steering system as standard, which should make for some pretty good handling on the twisties.
There are no words on pricing or the much-awaited 800+ horsepower version with plug-in hybrid capabilities, but Daimler head honcho Dieter Zetsche sounded pretty optimistic during the press conference about the latter.
We speculate that deliveries will start somewhere around September since sales begin in the Summer, while the Porsche Panamera Turbo S E-�Hybrid
slayer should be unveiled in 2019.