Gulf Blue 2018 Porsche 911 GT3 Has The Joker Spec

Ever since the first examples of the 2018 Porsche 911 GT3 set wheel in the real world, we've been keeping an eye out for these rear-engined delights. And, after bringing you tons of Gen 2 GT3 spottings, which showed both discreet
and extrovert
specs, we are now back in the game and that's because we've come across a configuration like no other before it.
Gulf Blue covers most of the 500 hp monster's exterior and while this Paint to Sample hue is special enough to make the car stand out among its kind, the devil is in the details.
We're referring to the wheels of the flat-six wielder, as each comes in a different hue: Acid Gree (driver's side, front), Gulf Orange (passenger's side, front), Ruby Star (driver's side, rear) and Ming Green (passenger's side, rear). And this isn't the only Porsche Exclusive CCX option, as we must also mention the side stripes and Porsche script on the doors, which come in black.
The red calipers indicate the presence of the standard steel brakes, while the face of the Porscha comes with the full-LED headlights featuring black inner graphics.
And if you think the exterior of this Neunelfer is worthy of the Joker Spec label, you should check out the cabin of the track special.
You see, the deviated stitching matches the colors of the front wheels and we're talking about the full bucket seats here, which come with houndstooth inserts.
To be more precise, the piping and stitching on the driver's seat come in Acid Green, just like the wheel on that side of the car. A similar treatment is offered for the passenger seat, but, since Gulf Orange isn't available for such color play, the not-too-far Lava Orange was chosen.
As for the steering wheel, which features a Lava Orange 12 o'clock marker, and the shifter for the six-speed manual, these offer a hybrid weave mixing Acid Green and Lava Orange.
Now, you might wonder about what the owner of this GT3 had to say. Well, the Porschephile has delivered a few thoughts on Instagram: "My idea was something colorful which also reflects in a special manner. It was not easy because not all colours and materials were available at once. It was a project with Porsche for over several months. All colors had to be available with each other
,”
