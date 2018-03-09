autoevolution
Chalk 2018 Porsche 911 GT3 Touring Package Is Understatement Heaven

Porsche dealers from across the world are now finally taking delivery of the stunning 2018 911 GT3 Touring Package at a rate that no longer requires us to fall asleep in front of the screen waiting for the next spec to show up. And the latest example of such a Neuenelfer is dressed in a color that we adore.
The 911 GT3 TP sitting in front of you comes finished in Chalk (feel free to call it Crayon). This color serves multiple functions, from connecting the 991.2 model to its ancestors through its discreet nature to amplifying the understated aura of the TP's shaved posterior.

And with the 991.2 incarnations of the GT3 making the nose of the car even more aggressive, this Zuffenhausen machine has the kind of presence one can't ignore, especially when you think that most of the magic happens at the posterior of the car, where a naturally aspirated 4.0-liter flat six sings at 9,000 rpm, delivering 500 ponies.

Speaking of which, you shouldn't call this car wingless, since it does pack a Gurney flap on top of the active rear wing shared with the Carrera models.

The wheel spec only comes to complement the main hue of the car, while the only element that stands out is the yellow hue of the brake calipers. This means we're looking at the optional carbon-ceramic stopping hardware.

Now, one might wonder how the Touring Package, which is a no-cost option for the GT3, allows the car to perform on the track.

And we'll remind you that we delivered an answer just yesterday, which came in the form of a track battle between the GT3 TP and the 911 Carrera T.

Sure, the latter might be a non-GT car, but we have to admit that it managed to put up a respectable fight. The battle took place in Italy, on the Autodromo di Modena, an uber-technical track.

 

