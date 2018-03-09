Jaguar I-Pace to Sell in the U.S. from $69,500, Close to Tesla Model X

Tesla, beware: starting the second half of the year, the Model X will no longer be the only electric SUV available on the local U.S. market.

Even if the two cars are not exactly part of the same segment in the strictest sense, the fact that they are the single available electric SUVs makes them direct competitors. Jaguar already hinted at that by releasing video of a



“With the debut of the Jaguar I-PACE, Jaguar in the U.S. is officially in the luxury electric vehicle business, and our retailers and customers are placing orders,” said Joe Eberhardt, President, and CEO of Jaguar Land Rover North America.



Should Americans dump plans to buy the Model X in favor of the I-Pace, they would get an estimated range of up to 240 miles and 0 to 60 mph acceleration in as little as 4.5 seconds. The top speed of the electric model is rated at 124 mph.



Depending on the type of charger available, owners will be able to charge the 90 kWh battery of the SUV to 80 percent capacity in a period that can range from 40 minutes from a 100 kW charger to 10.1 hours from a regular household plug.



To support the launch of its first electric vehicle in the U.S, Jaguar will invest $1.5 billion over the next five years in different projects, including training of sales and service personnel, installation of charging equipment and new facilities.



