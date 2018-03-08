Cherry Metallic Porsche 911 Test Car Spotted in Germany Shows Elegant Red Hue

As the Instagram-based Porsche registry that brought this Carrera2 GTS test car to our attention notes, the vehicle has recently been spotted in the proximity of Porsche's facility in Ludwigsburg, Germany.
The said source, which has plenty of experience with Porsche shades, also dropped a comparo-destined detail surrounding the hue: "While one may be inclined to guess Arena Red Metallic, this color looks to be a tad darker with more copper vs. Arena,
Of course, this is simply an educated guess based on the appearance of the hue and the fact that a non-GT 911 was spotted in the said location. As such, there's always a chance for these images to portray an Arena Red Metallic machine.
And it looks like we're dealing with a potential future color, which should be completing feasibility testing on an employee leased vehicle.
Nevertheless, with the German automotive producer currently working to complete the development of the next-generation Neunelfer, we could see the hue showing up on the 992 model.
This is a brilliant occasion to remind you that while the posterior of the 2019 911 has shown up in an allegedly leaked image
, while we've already seen the dashboard of the rear-engined machine thanks to a spyshot gallery
(the central analog tacho stays, but the rest of the instrument cluster goes digital).
Speaking of Porsche 911 colors, the latest such hue to make it to the headlines is the Lizard Green shade, which is used as the launch color for the 991.2 incarnation of the 911 GT3 RS, which has just landed at the Geneva Motor Show.
