Cherry Metallic Porsche 911 Test Car Spotted in Germany Shows Elegant Red Hue

8 Mar 2018
by
Ask for Cherry Metallic while configuring a Porsche 911 and you won't be able to fulfill your dream, even if you turn to the near-infinity Paint to Sample shade. How so? Well, the said shade doesn't officially exist, despite the color being reportedly found on the Neunelfer sitting in front of you.
As the Instagram-based Porsche registry that brought this Carrera2 GTS test car to our attention notes, the vehicle has recently been spotted in the proximity of Porsche's facility in Ludwigsburg, Germany.

The said source, which has plenty of experience with Porsche shades, also dropped a comparo-destined detail surrounding the hue: "While one may be inclined to guess Arena Red Metallic, this color looks to be a tad darker with more copper vs. Arena,"

Of course, this is simply an educated guess based on the appearance of the hue and the fact that a non-GT 911 was spotted in the said location. As such, there's always a chance for these images to portray an Arena Red Metallic machine.

And it looks like we're dealing with a potential future color, which should be completing feasibility testing on an employee leased vehicle.

Nevertheless, with the German automotive producer currently working to complete the development of the next-generation Neunelfer, we could see the hue showing up on the 992 model.

This is a brilliant occasion to remind you that while the posterior of the 2019 911 has shown up in an allegedly leaked image, while we've already seen the dashboard of the rear-engined machine thanks to a spyshot gallery (the central analog tacho stays, but the rest of the instrument cluster goes digital).

Speaking of Porsche 911 colors, the latest such hue to make it to the headlines is the Lizard Green shade, which is used as the launch color for the 991.2 incarnation of the 911 GT3 RS, which has just landed at the Geneva Motor Show.

 

UPDATE: The color is called “Cherry Metallic” and it is not currently available. A PTSRS Exclusive: An unknown color 991.2 C2 GTS manufacturer car has been recently spotted near Porsche’s grounds in Ludwigsburg, Germany by local reader @svengrandel. While one may be inclined to guess Arena Red Metallic, this color looks to be a tad darker with more copper vs. Arena. It is likely yet another candidate for a future color, undergoing feasibility in the guise of an employee leased car. We have already seen test cars painted in Frozen Berry Metallic, Black Pepper, Lizard Green, Mamba Green Metallic, and an unnamed light yellow. If anyone has further insights on this color, please let me know. What are your thoughts on this color? Many thanks again to @svengrandel for the photos. #PTSRS

