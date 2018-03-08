Cherry Metallic Porsche 911 Test Car Spotted in Germany Shows Elegant Red Hue

UPDATE: The color is called “Cherry Metallic” and it is not currently available. A PTSRS Exclusive: An unknown color 991.2 C2 GTS manufacturer car has been recently spotted near Porsche’s grounds in Ludwigsburg, Germany by local reader @svengrandel. While one may be inclined to guess Arena Red Metallic, this color looks to be a tad darker with more copper vs. Arena. It is likely yet another candidate for a future color, undergoing feasibility in the guise of an employee leased car. We have already seen test cars painted in Frozen Berry Metallic, Black Pepper, Lizard Green, Mamba Green Metallic, and an unnamed light yellow. If anyone has further insights on this color, please let me know. What are your thoughts on this color? Many thanks again to @svengrandel for the photos. #PTSRS

A post shared by PTSRS | Will Lee (@ptsrs) on Mar 6, 2018 at 9:01am PST