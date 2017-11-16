autoevolution
 

Manchester United Boss Mourinho Helps Build His Own F-PACE in Solihull

Manchester United might have a deal with Chevrolet (despite the American brand pulling out of Europe - but then again the English football club does have an international reputation), but when Mourinho became its new manager back in the summer of 2016, he came with his own sponsorship contracts.
You've probably seen him - and decried his acting skills - in the Heineken ad, but he also happens to be a brand ambassador for Jaguar Land Rover. And among other things, this position implies that he needs to take part in occasional PR activities.

Taking full advantage of the international break, which means most of his players are out playing for their nations' teams, Mourinho was brought on Monday morning at the Solihull Jaguar plant. Since he missed the #1 Jaguar F-PACE, the brand's top brass decided he would make a fine recipient for the #100,000 SUV.

We doubt the rather small SUV is Mourinho's preferred type of vehicle (we've shown you what football players drive, including one of his current players, Zlatan Ibrahimovic), but publicity is publicity, and also you don't look a gift horse in the mouth, so the busy manager showed up as promised. He replaced his usual suit with the green overall the workers wear and started pacing the plant's floor.

After inspecting his car, he even gave a pep talk to the workers, at which point everyone was probably happy that Sir Alex Ferguson wasn't the United manager anymore, as his half-time antics were notoriously violent. And usually quite wet.

“It was an amazing experience to visit Jaguar’s factory and see all the cars, technology, and hard work that goes into developing such a beautiful car,” Mourinho said after his visit, probably already thinking about his team's upcoming match against Newcastle United on Saturday.

Mourinho was brought to replace Dutch manager Louis Van Gaal after two unsuccessful seasons under his rule. Manchester United qualified for the Champions League, the top European club competition, after a long drought and are now sitting in second place in the Premier League behind fierce rivals Manchester City.
