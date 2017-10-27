What Are Soccer Players Driving These Days? Ronaldo, Messi, and Neymar Included

More on this:

1 Turns Out Premier League Football Teams Would Make Great Formula One Liveries

2 Is Soccer More Exciting Than a Nissan GT-R?

3 Here's FC Bayern's Franck Ribery Enjoying His Aventador SV Roadster in Munich

4 Leicester Players Have Their Fleet of BMW i8s Wrapped to Stop Mixing Them Up

5 If Iceland Made Cars, They Would Be Cooler Than Ferraris and Porsches