Zlatan Ibrahimovic Parades His LaFerrari in Stockholm

19 Jul 2017, 15:43 UTC
by
Ladies and gentlemen supercar spotters, the latest sighting of the sort takes us to Sweden. That's where Zlatan Ibrahimovic was recently spotted enjoying the charms of his LaFerrari.
The ex-Manchester United striker showed up in Stockholm traffic, surrounded by his yellow Ferrari halo car. And, as you can imagine, it didn't take too long until the whole thing was documented on social media.

In fact, you can check out multiple images, along with footage, one that might make you dizzy for all the wrong reasons, showing the stunt at the bottom of the page.

The footballer simply couldn't wipe the smile off his face and, given the mix between the off-season and the 963 hp animal, it's not difficult to understand why.

We'll remind you that the footballer's garage involves beasts that can be just as tempting as the LaF. For one thing, the star also happens to own a Porsche 918 Spyder. The McLaren P1 isn't on his list, though, but there's no telling what exotic purchases he might make in the future.

The Swedish star's past acquisitions involve a Lamborghini Gallardo (how could he have missed a Sant'Agata Bolognese monster?), a Maserati GranTurismo and a Ferrari Enzo. As for his non-supercar rides, the list involves contraptions such as an Audi S8 or a Volvo C30 (don't worry about the power, we're talking about a T5 model).

Sure, owning two members of the Holy Trinity might seem like too much for some, but that seems like a restrained car shopping behavior compared to another VIP owner LaFerrari example we recently brought you.

Earlier this month, we talked about how Floyd Mayweather grabbed a pair of LaFerraris, namely a white and a red one. Nevertheless, those who are familiar with the boxer's automotive aficionado side weren't surprised by the news. After all, the athlete did use to own three Bugattis...


 

BRUH I SAW ZLATAN IBRAHIMOVICøêøêd%% @iamzlatanibrahimovic

A post shared by (Tariq Sherif) (@tsherif25) on Jul 18, 2017 at 11:45am PDT

