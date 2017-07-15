This Ferrari Daytona Spider Is A V12-powered Trip Down Memory Lane

Like the Berlinetta we all know as the 365 GTB/4
, the Spider flaunts a body shell produced by Italian coachbuilder Scaglietti. The accepted number of factory-built Spider vehicles is 121, which represents less than a tenth of the total number of Daytonas manufactured from 1967 to 1973 (i.e. 1,406).
Available for a brief period (1971 to 1973), the Daytona Spider was embraced by the well-heeled and extravagant echelons of society as a means of personal transportation. This fellow here, identified as chassis number 15007, is the 40th Spider built and the current owner has been enjoying it since '83.
A factory-correct 365 GTS/4
with the period-correct Borani wire wheels and Borletti air conditioning, chassis 15007 is equipped with an ANSA Marmitte exhaust system to let that 4.4-liter Colombo V12 sing the song of its people loud, clear, and proud. Internally known as the Tipo 251, the mill is good for 357 PS (352 hp) and a top speed of 280 km/h (174 miles per hour).
Showing merely 36,513 miles since it left the assembly line in Maranello
in December 1971, the car wears Rosso Chiaro paint and tan leather upholstery. Affectionately called “The Hidden Spider,”
chassis 15007 is joined by a reproduction tool set, the original Daytona books (including spare parts catalog, service handbook with U.S. supplement, and a green service handbook), plus the receipts from recent service work by Rex Nguyen Restorations. The latter includes rebuilding the Weber carburetors, flushing the fuel system, and small maintenance repairs to the electrical system.
The show car for the 1972 Los Angeles Auto Show, this impeccable Daytona Spider will go under the hammer in August at the RM Sotheby’s
Monterey 2017 sale. The auction company didn’t offer any estimate, but based on how the market stands now, you’re looking at more than $3 million.