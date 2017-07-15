This Ferrari Daytona Spider Is A V12-powered Trip Down Memory Lane

More on this:

1 Elton John Used To Own A Ferrari Daytona, Now You Can Make That Very Car Yours

2 Fine Pieces of Ferrari History Are Going Under the Hammer at Kissimmee 2016

3 Unique Ferrari 365 GTB/4 Daytona Shooting Brake is Up for Grabs – Video, Photo Gallery

4 Owners of “Upside-Down” House Share True Love for Their Porsche 930 and Ferrari Daytona

5 Barn Find Ferrari Daytona is Also a One-Owner Car