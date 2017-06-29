autoevolution

Porsche 911 Gets Front-Mounted Ferrari V12 Engine in Purist-Offending Rendering

When it comes to engine swaps, the never say never rule fully applies, even though fitting a Prancing Horse in the nose of a Porsche 911 might require some otherworldly mods.
Porsche 911 Gets Front-Mounted Ferrari V12 Engine: render
Now, before any purists decide to go raging about such a swap, allow us to point out this isn't a rendering previewing an insane swap waiting to happen.

Instead, we're dealing with pure fantasy, so there's no reason to fret. The pixel play comes from Yasid Ooozeear, an artist who has a thing for delivering such extreme mashups - those who follow our render tales should now be familiar with such contraptions being delivered by the pixel wielder.

The artist didn't bother to explain his Ferrporschini (should we call it Porarri instead?), only dropping a few words on the matter: "Naughty. Don't even ask,"

If we zoom in on this image, it quickly becomes obvious that the Maranello motor wouldn't fit in the frunk of the Neunelfer. And, while we're at it, we added a photo of the F12 berlinetta's engine bay to give you an idea of just how much space such a mill requires, at least when it gets to sit low.

Nevertheless, is somebody actually wanted to shoehorn a Maranello V12 in a Neunelfer, the firewall would have to be moved, while the front seats should take the place of the rear ones.

Nowadays, nothing is sacred, so such a proposal might not be as outlandish as it sounds at first. After all, this is how we ended up with the Porsche 911 rat rod we showed you earlier this year.

P.S.: Come to think of it, the rendering we're looking at doesn't bring any clue towards the removal of the 911's flat-six. So perhaps we've approached this Porscha from the wrong angle - what if we're dealing with a dual motor Neunelfer here?
