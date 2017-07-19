autoevolution

2019 Mercedes-AMG GLE 63 Flaunts Panamericana Grille

Unlike the current Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class, which is actually an extensive facelift of the third-generation M-Class, the 2018 model will be all-new from the ground up, and the same can be said about its performance version.
Spied in GLE 63 guise for the first time, the mid-size SUV from Mercedes-Benz will be based on an all-new platform, nicknamed MHA (Modular High Architecture), which will be shared with the future GLE Coupe and the second GLS-Class.

Engine wise, it is expected that a version of the AMG-developed 4.0-liter, twin-turbocharged V8 will power the beast. Just like the 2017 Mercedes-AMG E63, this version of the M177 mill should come with twin-scroll turbos and cylinder deactivation technology for a somewhat better fuel economy.

With 571 PS for the standard GLE 63 and 612 PS for the GLE 63 S, not to mention mountains of torque, the model should do the 0-60 in well under 4 seconds. This level of performance should also be available thanks to a 9-speed multi-clutch transmission and an AMG-developed all-wheel-drive system, both of which should shave a couple of tenths of a second.

Despite wearing a heavy dose of camouflage, the upside down Panamericana grille is clearly visible, and so is the now traditional single bar on each side of the three-pointed star, which is obviously hidden from view. Curiously, there are no vertical slots, like on the GT-R or the GLC 63. On top of it, massive wheels seem to cover a set of oversized brake discs. This is pretty much where the AMG-specific hints suddenly end, though, because the there are only two exhaust tips at the rear.

That said, we're pretty sure that the customary roar of Mercedes-AMG V8 should be present on the production-spec car, along with a pair of fake four-tip exhaust outlets. Then again, this could also be a "Warm AMG" pre-production prototype, powered by a new version of the upcoming inline-six mild-hybrid engine, set to resurrect the "50" or "55" monikers, but we doubt it. 

Since the non-AMG GLE W167 is expected to be unveiled in early 2018, the full-blown X5 M rival should be launched about six months later at the earliest, followed soon by the coupe-ified GLE Coupe in both standard and Mercedes-AMG form.
