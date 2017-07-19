2019 Mercedes-AMG GLE 63 Flaunts Panamericana Grille

Unlike the current Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class, which is actually an extensive facelift of the third-generation M-Class, the 2018 model will be all-new from the ground up, and the same can be said about its performance version.

Since the non-AMG GLE W167 is expected to be unveiled in early 2018, the full-blown Spied in GLE 63 guise for the first time, the mid-sizefrom Mercedes-Benz will be based on an all-new platform, nicknamed MHA (Modular High Architecture), which will be shared with the future GLE Coupe and the second GLS-Class.Engine wise, it is expected that a version of the-developed 4.0-liter, twin-turbocharged V8 will power the beast. Just like the 2017 Mercedes-AMG E63 , this version of the M177 mill should come with twin-scroll turbos and cylinder deactivation technology for a somewhat better fuel economy.With 571 PS for the standard GLE 63 and 612 PS for the GLE 63 S, not to mention mountains of torque, the model should do the 0-60 in well under 4 seconds. This level of performance should also be available thanks to a 9-speed multi-clutch transmission and an AMG-developed all-wheel-drive system, both of which should shave a couple of tenths of a second.Despite wearing a heavy dose of camouflage, the upside down Panamericana grille is clearly visible, and so is the now traditional single bar on each side of the three-pointed star, which is obviously hidden from view. Curiously, there are no vertical slots, like on the GT-R or the GLC 63 . On top of it, massive wheels seem to cover a set of oversized brake discs. This is pretty much where the AMG-specific hints suddenly end, though, because the there are only two exhaust tips at the rear.That said, we're pretty sure that the customary roar of Mercedes-AMG V8 should be present on the production-spec car, along with a pair of fake four-tip exhaust outlets . Then again, this could also be a "Warm AMG" pre-production prototype, powered by a new version of the upcoming inline-six mild-hybrid engine, set to resurrect the "50" or "55" monikers, but we doubt it.Since the non-AMG GLE W167 is expected to be unveiled in early 2018, the full-blown X5 M rival should be launched about six months later at the earliest, followed soon by the coupe-ified GLE Coupe in both standard and Mercedes-AMG form.