2019 Mercedes GLE Spied in German Traffic, Prototype Wearing Heavy Camouflage

 
2 Jun 2017
Mercedes-Benz engineers are working overtime to complete the development of the 2019 GLE. And it seems that a prototype of the SUV was recently spotted performing highway testing in its home country.
The vehicle seen here appears to be a test car for the second generation of the GLE. Judging by the heavy camouflage covering the car, as well as by the provisional elements displayed by the prototype, such as the test mule taillights, the newcomer still has plenty of test miles to rack up before reaching production - we'll tip our lens to Autojunk.nl for these images.

Based on the underpinnings of its ML predecessor, the GLE you can currently find in a showroom is only partially new, so the expectations for the first all-new GLE are high.

And the changes set to be introduced by the Benz start with the styling. As we can notice here, the styling of the vehicle features a cleaner approach, one that should also offer a tougher appearance.

Keep in mind that the three-pointed star is preparing to introduce the all-new 2018 G-Class, with all future crossovers of the brand set to borrow the rugged look genes of the upcoming Gelandewagen.

Under the skin, we'll find the automaker's Modular High Architecture and while the scale footprint of the future SUV might not drop by much, the weight distribution and torsional rigidity will be improved, this bringing benefits on both the handling and comfort areas.

When it comes to the powertrain department, those seeking a premium experience will be able to choose from a range of new straight-six gas and diesel mills. A part of these units will feature a 48V electric system featuring mild-hybrid assistance and an electrical-powered compressor.

Speaking of which, the GLE line-up will offer two hybrid models, while, at the other end of the range, we'll find the 2018 E63's 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 firepower.

As we mentioned above, it doesn't appear like the 2019 Mercedes-Benz GLE will make its debut soon, with the move expected to take place next year.
