2019 Mercedes GLE Spied in German Traffic, Prototype Wearing Heavy Camouflage

Mercedes-Benz engineers are working overtime to complete the development of the 2019 GLE. And it seems that a prototype of the SUV was recently spotted performing highway testing in its home country.





Based on the underpinnings of its



And the changes set to be introduced by the Benz start with the styling. As we can notice here, the styling of the vehicle features a cleaner approach, one that should also offer a tougher appearance.



Keep in mind that the three-pointed star is preparing to introduce the all-new



Under the skin, we'll find the automaker's Modular High Architecture and while the scale footprint of the future SUV might not drop by much, the weight distribution and torsional rigidity will be improved, this bringing benefits on both the handling and comfort areas.



When it comes to the powertrain department, those seeking a premium experience will be able to choose from a range of new straight-six gas and diesel mills. A part of these units will feature a 48V electric system featuring



Speaking of which, the GLE line-up will offer two hybrid models, while, at the other end of the range, we'll find the 2018 E63's



