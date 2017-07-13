2019 Mercedes-Benz GLE Spied, SUV Getting More Rugged Look

Mercedes-Benz is taking its time with the development of the second-generation GLE and we can now bring you a piece of fresh spy footage.

With the current incarnation of the GLE being based on the aging ML platform, it's only natural for the German engineers to use an uber-thorough approach for the newcomer, which will be underpinned by the automaker's MRA (Modular Rear Architecture) platform.The fresh architecture will put the car on a slight diet, while it will also increase torsional rigidity, thus bringing benefits on both the coziness and driving dynamics fronts.We're not expecting the GLE to lose too much weight, though and that's because theshould become a tad larger. Most of the extra space will be invested in delivering superior accommodation for the rear passengers.This wrapping for the said package will look more rugged, with the 2018 Mercedes-Benz G-Class , which is ready to make its debut, set to kick off a bit of a design revolution for the carmaker's crossovers. Sure, the elegant styling cues of the Stuttgart company will still be there, but elements such as the wheel arches will display and offroad-like attitude.On the motivation fron, the three-pointed star's new straight-six gas and diesel mills will find their way under the hood of the 2019 GLE, with the gas part of the family featuring a 48V electric system offering mild-hybrid assistance and an electrically-powered compressor.As for customers who wish to become early adopters, they will be rewarded with a a pair of hybrid models.The 2018 Mercedes-E63 has already proven what the twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 motor can do when tasked with serious weight, so the upcoming GLE63 will be quite the performer - here's the E63 leaving the Porsche Panamera Turbo behind in a track battle.We're expecting the 2019 Mercedes-Benz GLE to land next year, which means we have plenty of time to get under its skin.