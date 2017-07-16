Floyd Mayweather Bough Two LaFerraris, One White and One Red

More on this:

1 Tickford Tunes The S550 Mustang

2 Vehicle Virgins Guy Ends Up in Floyd Maywheather's Ferrari, Attends Car Meet

3 Floyd Mayweather Buys Ken Okuyama's kode57 Supercar for $2.5 Million

4 The Audi R8 V10 plus and RS6 performance Are Almost Kissing

5 Racing Engine with Four Turbos and Four Rotors Makes for Epic Mazda RX-2