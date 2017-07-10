Ferrari 812 Superfast Aero, Engine and Dynamics Detailed in Official Videos

The 812 Superfast's story is worth telling again and again. Ferrari had the almost insurmountable task of surpassing the F12, but it's done it grandly. Subjectively, you might not like the design, but the tech is cutting-edge.

But we're here to report on the latest clips detailing the supercar on Ferrari's official YouTube channel. And it's a very clever machine with all kinds of clever active aerodynamics generating downforce, cooling and adding efficiency.



Ferrari also found clever ways to add rear downforce without a massive pop-up wing. And while most cars have diffusers of the fake variety, the Superfast has active flaps the open up to 17 degrees. Check them out!



We've also got steering at the back now. Ferrari claims it's 11% sharper and provides 18% more longitudinal acceleration. Brakes? Well, they are better too, helping it slow down 2.5 meters faster than in the



While even McLaren is thinking about AWD , Ferrari managed to make an even faster V12 supercar. Part of it has to do with the extra power, of course, but also with the shorter gearing. Electric power steering has been installed, "which, in line with Ferrari tradition, is used to fully exploit the potential of the car in terms of performance by integrating it with all of the electronic vehicle dynamics controls."



Engineers very cleverly made one ECU for everything. So traction control, adaptive dampers and rear wheel steering all work together, not just to keep it in check but also to let you have fun. We want to see Ferrari making a video about the interior, which is nicely updated with carbon fiber and that second screen in front of the passenger.



