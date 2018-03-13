Spyshots: 2019 Range Rover Velar SVR Shows Production Face on Nurburgring

With Jaguar Land Rover's go-fast arms now bring stronger than ever and SUVs selling like hot cakes, it is only a matter of time before the Range Rover Velar receives the SVR treatment. And since we are now just months away from the arrival of the super-SUV, the British engineers are currently polishing the final details of the machine.

The prototype we have here allows us to notice the production front fascia, even though the car is still camouflaged. Nevertheless, the gaping air intakes of the upcoming model will be among the most air-hungry on the market.



It's no secret that the Velar risks cannibalizing the



Well, the arrival of the 2019 Velar SVR will change the V8 motivation aspect, since the velocity-friendly behemoth will be animated by the company's trialed and tested supercharged 5.0-liter V8.



And while the engine delivers 575 hp under the hood of the F-Type SVR, the Velar tune could see the mill being... limited to 550 hp.



More importantly, the Brit might beat rivals such as the upcoming SUV and the weight savings introduced by the SVR treatment, the Rangie could weigh in at around 1,800 kg (under 4,000 lbs).



And while machines like the 2019 Porsche Cayenne Turbo might pack the dynamic attributes to give the Velar SVR a hard time, the Brit's blown V8 soundtrack will be difficult to one-up.



