2020 Jeep Grand Wagoneer Described as “Super Premium”

Coming for the 2020 model year alongside the Wagoneer, the Grand Wagoneer will be manufactured at the Warren Truck Assembly
plant on the same line of the previous-generation Ram 1500. Confirmed to benefit from body-on-frame construction, the Grand Wagoneer also promises to be a “super premium”
product.
At least that’s what chief executive officer Mike Manley wants us to believe, telling Top Gear that Jeep has been “working on it for several years. It has a long gestation period, and will be clearly positioned significantly above [the] Grand Cherokee.”
What that means is, the full-size SUV
targets the likes of the Range Rover
. With more details to be released on June 1st, 2018 with the next five-year plan, Jeep and the rest of FCA are also looking forward to an extended level of electrification.
In addition to the Fiat 500e
, the Italo-American group has eco-friendly vehicles such as the Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid, Jeep Wrangler 2.0-liter four-cylinder turbo, and 2019 Ram 1500 to offer. The latter models are gifted with a mild-hybrid system called eTorque, which helps the Hurricane I4, 3.6-liter Pentastar V6, and 5.7-liter HEMI V8 with efficiency and performance thanks to a belt-driven starter/generator.
The level of electrification that Fiat Chrysler will deploy in the next five years isn’t known at the present moment, but as the industry gallops in this direction on all segments regardless of body style, you can bet that FCA
has something up its sleeve. Something that will please both the consumer and the EPA.
Also on the sidelines of the 2018 Geneva Motor Show, Manley told Top Gear
that he wouldn’t say no to an “A-segment SUV”
that would slot below the Renegade. “I see the signs and think that market will continue to develop,”
which is another way of saying that Jeep is utmost interested in the smallest vehicle class of them all.