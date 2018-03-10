2020 Hyundai Large SUV Looks Massive In Latest Spy Photos

autoevolution
With the all-new Santa Fe, the customer is catered with five or seven seats, the latter option being more than enough for the family haul. For those who need more seats, next year will see the introduction of the Hyundai-badged brother of the Kia Telluride, an vehicle that’s believed to ride on its own platform.
Other people suggest that a lengthened Santa Fe platform could do the trick, but the truth of the matter is, not much is known about the newcomer, not even the name. What is certain, however, is the number of seats and approximate date of debut.

Two seats up front, three in the middle, and three in the rear, the Hyundai What’s-Its-Name will be one seat short of the Chevrolet Suburban and other behemoths from the full-size segment. As for timing, production should start by mid-2019, with the family-oriented SUV coming to the United States for the 2020 model year.

Against crossover-styled competition such as the Ford Explorer, Honda Pilot, Chevrolet Traverse, and Volkswagen Atlas, the Hyundai makes plenty of sense to the value-minded customer. The entry-level trim will be front-wheel-drive and feature the Powertech eight-speed automatic transmission.

Over in Europe, the 2.2-liter CRDi that’s also coming to the U.S.-spec Santa Fe could and should be offered, packing in the ballpark of 200 ponies. Stateside, on the other hand, the naturally aspirated and twin-turbo versions of the Lambda V6 are most appropriate, with the force-fed engine bragging with 365 horsepower on tap.

There’s a case to be made for a hybrid drivetrain too, as seen in the Telluride Concept, but it’s hard to predict what Hyundai and Kia are up to with their next-generation SUVs. In terms of pricing, it’s best to expect the newcomer to start at no more than $35,000, with a well-equipped model to fetch $45k.

As you can tell from the latest photos of the 2020 Hyundai Large SUV, the automaker is still halfway through the development process, with the prototype wearing 18-inch wheels wrapped in winter tires. The headlights aren’t finished yet, nor can we see any cladding on the wheel arches.
