2019 Ram 1500 Tradesman Debuts With Standard Mild-Hybrid V6 Powertrain

The fifth generation in a series that started in 1981, the 2019 Ram 1500 is now available in Tradesman specification, be it the Quad Cab or Crew Cab
body style. Either configuration of the full-size pickup truck can be specified with the 6-foot 4-inch bed, with the Crew Cab coming from the get-go with the 5-foot, 7-inch box.
10 photos
Powertrain options, you ask? Three will be available in the first instance, in either rear- or four-wheel-drive. The range starts with the 3.6-liter Pentastar V6 with eTorque mild-hybrid technology
, which is rated at 305 horsepower and 269 pound-feet of torque. Then there’s the 5.7-liter HEMI V8 and eTorque-ified version of the V8, the latter boasting 395 hp and 410 lb-ft.
In the capability department, the use of high-strength steel interweaves with clever engineering to enable a maximum towing capacity of up to 12,750 pounds. Payload is also up there, with the Tradesman good for 2,300 pounds.
Equipped with the largest front brakes in the segment (14.9 inches), the 2019 Ram 1500 Tradesman comes as standard with a Class III trailer hitch and above-bumper four- and seven-pin trailer wire connectors. Multi-link rear coil suspension with FRD shock absorbers for best-in-class ride and handling, Uconnect 5.0 infotainment with one year of SiriusXM radio, 160-amp alternator, locking tailgate, and remote keyless entry are also standard.
The all-new 1500 is covered by a five-year/60,000-mile powertrain warranty, which is good news for customers who plan to use the Tradesman for work day in and day out. The thing is, you’re looking at a truck that costs $31,695 without the $1,645 destination charge, and that’s downright expensive for the lower spectrum of the half-ton segment. Like properly expensive.
For even more capability, there’s an EcoDiesel V6 turbo diesel in the offing. The oil-chugging engine will also be offered in the Jeep Scrambler, the Wrangler-styled pickup with bits and bobs sourced from the 2019 Ram 1500. Oh, and there'll also be a 6.2-liter Hellcat V8-powered Ram 1500
.