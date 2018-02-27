Spyshots: 2019 Kia Telluride SUV Is Out For Volkswagen Atlas Blood

Hyundai-Kia is a company quite like no other in the current automotive landscape. No longer than one decade ago, the two brands offered mediocre products and now their machines rival those from brands like Ford of Volkswagen. And with SUVs selling like hot cakes, it's no wonder that the South Korean automotive producer is aiming to grab a larger slice of pie. And the latest example of this comes from the 2019 Telluride.

14 photos



Kia didn't conceal the fact that it is willing to bring the model into production and the dimensions of the prototype confirm the plan. The newcomer is set to replace the Mohave/Morego and will hit the market next year, being slotted above the seven-seater Sorento.



As such, the upcoming model will rival offerings such as the



En route to its showroom form, the Telluride has lost a few of the concept's extravagant features, such as the coach rear doors. Nevertheless, you can expect imposing styling cues such as those defining the front fascia of the concept to stay.



New energy aficionados hope that the plug-in hybrid powertrain of the concept will be maintained for the production model, but it's still too early to tell.



The said powertrain, which offers an overall output of 400 hp, mixes the carmaker's 3.5-liter V6 and an electric motor, with the first's 270 hp and the latter's 130 hp making for a respectable proposal.



It's worth noting that We met the Telluride Concept at the 2016 Detroit Auto Show, with this previewing a large crossover with the kind of design that can turn heads.Kia didn't conceal the fact that it is willing to bring the model into production and the dimensions of the prototype confirm the plan. The newcomer is set to replace the Mohave/Morego and will hit the market next year, being slotted above the seven-seater Sorento.As such, the upcoming model will rival offerings such as the Volkswagen Atlas . As is the case with its German-flavored competitor, the Telluride isn't expected to be offered on the European market, being built with the US and the Australian markets in mind - hopefully for the Down Under clientele, a business case for the right-hand-drive version of the model will be built.En route to its showroom form, the Telluride has lost a few of the concept's extravagant features, such as the coach rear doors. Nevertheless, you can expect imposing styling cues such as those defining the front fascia of the concept to stay.New energy aficionados hope that the plug-in hybrid powertrain of the concept will be maintained for the production model, but it's still too early to tell.The said powertrain, which offers an overall output of 400 hp, mixes the carmaker's 3.5-liter V6 and an electric motor, with the first's 270 hp and the latter's 130 hp making for a respectable proposal.It's worth noting that Hyundai is working on a sister model for the Telluride and we'll return with spyshots of this model soon.