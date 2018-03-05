Spyshots: Hyundai i30 N Fastback Caught Undergoing Winter Testing

Hyundai is an excellent example of a company that wants to make every kind of car... just in case. Even though we think their i30 Fastback looks more than a little weird, the Koreans are developing an expensive N performance version right now.

Interior changes over the standard i30 Fastback will be quite small, as Hyundai is trying to sell these hot hatches as cheaply as possible. However, you should still see some nice seats and a sporty steering wheel with those blue mode selector buttons. Between the adaptive suspension and the rev-matching system, this "dork" of a car will know quite a few tricks. The prototype has been spotted undergoing winter testing. It's covered by a double layer of camouflage, including a wrap and a tarp on top. However, it feels like we already know what's under there.After all, they only need to combine the dorky Fastback body with the hot N body kit. And that somehow sounds like some kind of automotive fetish.The N Fastback has already been spotted once in Germany. It's one of several new cars developed under the tutelage of the now infamous BMW M defector Albert Biermann. There's the hatchback, the Veloster N, followed by this and who knows what else... hopefully a wagon orNo surprises under the hood, as the N Fastback should have the same 2.0-liter turbo as its regular 5-door sister. That means either 250or 275 with the performance package, which also gets you Pirelli tires, bigger alloys, a mechanical diff and bigger brakes.Speculation would lead us to believe that the 2.0 T-GDI will soon have over 300 horsepower. But this prototype doesn't strike us as a Civic Type R fighter. We think this is the 250 HP version of the car, since it's got the 18-inch wheels and no N lettering on the red brake calipers. That means it will do 0 to 100 km/h (62 mph) in about 6.5 seconds with launch control, or about the same as an average Golf GTI.Interior changes over the standard i30 Fastback will be quite small, as Hyundai is trying to sell these hot hatches as cheaply as possible. However, you should still see some nice seats and a sporty steering wheel with those blue mode selector buttons. Between the adaptive suspension and the rev-matching system, this "dork" of a car will know quite a few tricks.