2020 Hyundai Eight-Seat Large SUV Spied Benchmarking Against Volvo XC90

This is where this fellow comes on the scene, whatever its name may be. The indirect successor of the Veracruz, which some people expect to be called Maxcruz, rides on its own platform according to Won-Hee Lee, chief executive officer of the Hyundai Motor Company. The head honcho also let it slip that the sister model to the Kia Telluride
will hit the market in mid-2019 with seating for eight, likely going on sale for the 2020 model year.
Spied by the carparazzi for the first time, the full-size SUV
doesn’t feature the driver’s side mirror for one reason or the other. What it does feature, however, is a melange of Santa Fe, Nexo, and Kona
styling, with the centerpiece coming in the form of a split-headlight design. Daytime running lights and indicators sit up top, with the main lamps located below.
Moving on to the side profile of the What’s-Its-Name, it’s more than obvious that this thing is large even in comparison to the mid-size Santa Fe
. Zooming in on the wheels reveals Nokian winter tires measuring 245/60R18, which in regard to the size of the wheel arches, appear to be on the small side of wheels. On the other hand, 18 inchers could be the standard wheel size.
Regarding the rear of the yet-to-be-named Hyundai
large SUV, the taillights don’t appear to be ready for production, but the tailgate opening is reassuringly large and squared. The dual-exhaust system exiting from under the right-hand side of the bumper is an indicator we’re dealing with ICE.
A close-up of the lower grille reveals what appears to be an intercooler, which might mean that you’ll find a turbocharged diesel under the hood. In all likelihood, it is the 2.2-liter CRDi
that develops an estimated 200 horsepower and 320 pound-feet of torque in the Santa Fe
. The oil-chugging engine is further expected to be connected as standard to an eight-speed auto.
With lots of potential in SUV-driven markets such as the United States of America, the What’s-Its-Name is certain to offer a V6 option as well. With a bit of luck, some sort of electrification could also make the cut. The best bet is mild hybridization
in the form of a 48-volt integrated starter generator.
The fact that Hyundai is benchmarking this fellow against the award-winning Volvo XC90 is saying something about what's in the offing.