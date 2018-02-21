2019 Hyundai Santa Fe Looks Magnificent In New Official Photos And Videos

Starting with the interior of the mid-size sport utility vehicle, the name of the game here is width. Looking at the size of the door panels, seats, and center armrest, it’s easy to tell that the newcomer is more driver- and passenger-oriented than the previous Santa Fe.
Pictured in seven-seat format, the gentle giant further shows a cavernous trunk. If not needed, the second row of seats can be folded flat into the floor, thus turning the SUV
into a glorified van of sorts. The square-ish opening of the power liftgate and the lack of a loading lip also facilitate the occasional IKEA shopping spree.
The biggest highlight of the Santa Fe, however, is the way it looks. If you thought that mid-size crossovers such as the 2019 Ford Edge ST-Line
are sporty and exciting in appearance, I dare you to park one of those alongside Hyundai’s latest and greatest Santa Fe.
4,770 millimeters long and 1,890 millimeters wide, the Santa Fe’s stance further underlines the sporting nature of the fourth-generation model. Codenamed TM and scheduled to go into production at the Ulsan plant in South Korea after the first showing in Geneva, the Santa Fe brags with “best-in-class safety features.”
Hyundai calls attention to SmartSense, a suite of driver-assist technologies that includes Rear Cross-Traffic Collision-Avoidance Assist, a first for the brand. Automatic emergency braking and Safety Exist Assist are also available on higher trims in the lineup.
On the matter of power, three engines have been confirmed thus far for the South Korea-spec Santa Fe: 2.0-liter turbo gasoline, 2.0-liter turbo diesel, and the 2.2-liter turbo diesel
that’s shared with the Genesis G80 luxury sedan and Kia Stinger liftback sports sedan. Regardless of the engine choice, an eight-speed automatic transmission sends the goodies to the wheels.