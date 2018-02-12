Genesis G80 Gets 2.2-liter CRDi Turbo Diesel Engine In South Korea

More on this:

1 Spyshots: 2020 Genesis GV80 SUV Testing to Kickstart Hyundai's Luxury Crossover

2 Genesis Motors Greenlights Independent Dealer Network In The U.S.

3 Genesis G70 3.3T Acceleration and First Impressions from Korea

4 Genesis G70 Wagon Rendered Because Nothing Spells Luxury Better Than a Wagon

5 2018 Genesis G70 Sports Sedan Goes Official, Looks Fairly Premium