Genesis G80 Gets 2.2-liter CRDi Turbo Diesel Engine In South Korea

Introduced in 2016 for the 2017 model year as a successor to the Hyundai Genesis, the G80 is the mid-ranger of the Genesis lineup, slotted between the G70 compact executive sedan and G90 full-size luxury landyacht. Available in both rear- and all-wheel-drive, the G80 can be specified with no less than four engines: 2.0 turbo, N/A V6, twin-turbo V6, and N/A V8
.
41 photos
The 2019 model year will see the G80 add a fifth option in the form of the 2.2-liter CRDi
, a turbo diesel that Genesis and Kia use in the G70 and Stinger. The turbo diesel meets Euro 6c emissions standard, made possible by the integration of selective catalytic reduction technology.
According to Genesis Motors
, "we have introduced the G80 diesel for customers who desire a high level of fuel efficiency as well as the luxury and comfort of the existing models. We’ve also minimized the environmental burden of emissions by meeting the latest emissions regulations.”
Priced at 51.7 million won ($47,750 at current exchage rates), the 2019 Genesis G80 2.2 CRDi
comes as standard with the Shiftronic eight-speed automatic transmission. Just like the V6 and V8 models, production of the diesel-ified newcomer will be handled by the Ulsan plant in South Korea.
Specifications? 202 metric horsepower (199 brake horsepower) and 441 Nm (325 pound-feet) of torque. In terms of fuel economy, the rear-wheel-drive model with the 18-inch wheels is rated 13.8 kilometers per liter. Converted to North American and European currencies, that would be 32.6 miles per gallon and 7.2 liters per 100 kilometers, respectively. Not bad for a car that tips the scales in the ballpark of two tons, isn’t it?
In order to keep things nice and quiet, Genesis engineered the 2.0 CRDi with something called “Centrifugal Pendulum Absorber.”
In addition to this piece of wizardry, the electronic engine mounts and active noise cancellation system ensure that quietness is at home in the G80 diesel.